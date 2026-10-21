Attention Thanekars! Thane Municipal Corporation Announces 36-Hour Water Shutdown In Parts Of City From Midnight On October 22; Check Affected Areas

Residents in several Thane neighbourhoods have been advised to store water ahead of the scheduled disruption in supply | AI Generated Image

Thane, October 21, 2026: The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has announced a 36-hour complete suspension of water supply across several key areas of the city. The shutdown will begin at 12:00 midnight on Thursday, October 22, 2026, and will continue until 12:00 noon on Saturday, October 24, 2026.

The civic body cited lower-than-expected post-monsoon rainfall, the impact of El Niño conditions and the early withdrawal of the monsoon season as key factors leading to a state government directive mandating a 10 per cent water cut.

Consequently, water distribution from the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC)-operated Jambhul Water Treatment Plant will remain temporarily halted during this period.

ठाणेकरांसाठी महत्त्वाची सूचना! MIDC च्या जांभूळ जलशुद्धीकरण केंद्रातून होणारा पाणीपुरवठा २२ ते २४ ऑक्टोबर २०२६ दरम्यान ३६ तास बंद राहणार आहे. नागरिकांनी पाणी जपून वापरावे व सहकार्य करावे. #WaterCut #WaterSupplyAlert #SaveWater #WaterShutdown #WaterConservation #Thane https://t.co/SKEVo8XgzY — Thane Municipal Corporation - ठाणे महानगरपालिका (@TMCaTweetAway) October 21, 2026

List Of Affected Areas

The 36-hour shutdown will impact residents in the following municipal ward committees:

Diva Ward Committee: Complete suspension of water supply across all areas.

Kalwa Ward Committee: Complete suspension across all localities.

Mumbra Ward Committee: Shutdown across most regions, excluding specific pockets in Ward Nos. 26 and 31.

Wagle Ward Committee: Affected pockets include Rupadevi Pada, Kisan Nagar No. 2 and Nehru Nagar.

Majiwada–Manpada Ward Committee: The affected area includes Kolshet Khalcha Gaon.

Civic Advisory For Residents

Municipal authorities have cautioned that even after regular supply resumes at noon on Saturday, water pressure will remain low for one to two days across the affected neighbourhoods.

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The Thane Municipal Corporation has urged citizens to store adequate water in advance, practise judicious consumption throughout the disruption and cooperate fully with the civic administration during the shutdown period.

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