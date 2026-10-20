Thane Municipal Corporation Steps Up Water Conservation Drive Amid El Niño Threat, Deploys Advanced Technology To Detect Leaks

Thane Municipal Corporation plans to use advanced monitoring systems and robotic inspections to reduce pipeline leakages and conserve water amid concerns over rainfall | AI Generated File Image

Thane, October 20, 2026: Every drop of water is precious, and conserving it is the key to a sustainable future. Facing the threat of impending water scarcity triggered by potential El Niño conditions, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has intensified its water conservation initiatives across the city.

Having successfully plugged nearly 4,750 leakages over the past year and a half, the civic body is now turning to cutting-edge technology to detect hidden leaks and eliminate water wastage.

Managing Growing Demand

Thane currently receives approximately 590 million litres per day (MLD) of water supply. Given the rapidly growing population and increasing demand, efficient distribution management has become imperative.

In response, TMC’s Water Supply Department has been actively repairing leaks reported by citizens or identified during routine physical inspections. These efforts encompass pipelines varying in size from 15 mm household connections to major 1,500 mm trunk lines.

High-Tech Detection Deployment

In light of below-average rainfall forecasts and the potential risks posed by El Niño, municipal authorities are adopting proactive measures to maintain water security. TMC plans to deploy advanced diagnostic tools to inspect underground pipelines, including:

Pressure monitoring systems

Ground-penetrating radar technology

CCTV-equipped robotic pipeline inspection

These technologies will allow engineers to pinpoint exact leakage locations without extensive road digging, enabling swift repairs and minimising overall network loss.

"Our primary focus is to plug pipeline leaks and curb water wastage using modern technological solutions. We appeal to citizens to practise prudent water usage and immediately report any public pipeline leaks to the municipal corporation," said Vinod Pawar, Deputy City Engineer, Thane Municipal Corporation.

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Civic Cooperation Key To Success

Civic officials emphasised that community participation is vital to making the conservation drive effective. Residents are urged to adopt simple yet impactful measures, such as promptly repairing leaks in domestic taps, storage tanks and internal pipeline joints, using water judiciously, and curbing unnecessary consumption.

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