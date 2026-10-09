Thane Municipal Corporation Expands Health Camps, Cleanliness Drives And School Competitions Under ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’

Residents and students participate in civic welfare, sanitation and educational activities organised across Thane’s ward committees | File Photo

Thane, October 9, 2026: As part of the ongoing month-long 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan', the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has rolled out an expansive series of social, environmental, and educational initiatives across multiple ward committees in the city.

The civic drive is designed to deliver direct benefits to local residents, women, children, and students through free health check-ups, plastic-reduction campaigns, sanitation drives, and youth competitions.

Healthcare Initiatives In Naupada – Kopri

In the Naupada – Kopri Ward Committee, the campaign focused heavily on community wellness and preventative healthcare. Municipal authorities organised specialised medical screening camps tailored to local needs.

Among these, two general health drives in the Naupada division drew strong public participation. To ensure targeted medical care, TMC also conducted a dedicated screening camp focusing specifically on the health and welfare of women and children.

Environmental And Social Welfare In Majiwada – Manpada

The Majiwada – Manpada Ward Committee centred its activities on environmental balance and community outreach. Alongside routine health screenings, civic officials led a citywide 'Plastic-Free Awareness Campaign' to educate residents on the hazards of single-use plastics.

Additionally, workshops were held to inform local women about government welfare and development schemes, ensuring eligible families gain access to financial and social support programmes.

Cleanliness And Student Engagement In Diva

Civic hygiene coincided with youth empowerment in the Diva Ward Committee. TMC teams executed neighbourhood cleanliness drives across the ward, highlighted by a focused sanitation campaign at TMC School No. 87 in Vetal Pada, Desai.

To foster youth participation, local schools hosted creative competitions:

Mumbra Devi Colony: Hosted an open drawing competition for neighbourhood children.

TMC School No. 87: Organised an elocution competition centred on the national theme, "My Dream India (Viksit Bharat)".

Active Community And Academic Partnership

The Seva Sankalp Abhiyan has drawn wide participation from local representatives, civic staff, residents, and academic institutions. Notably, Guardian School & Junior College integrated a broad suite of student-led initiatives into the drive, including road safety campaigns, voter awareness drives, anti-addiction programmes ("Vyasanmukt Bharat"), tree plantation events, and inter-school artistic competitions.

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TMC officials emphasised that the campaign will continue across all divisions, serving as an effective bridge between municipal governance and grassroots civic needs.

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