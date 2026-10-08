Thane Municipal Corporation Marks World Alzheimer’s Day 2026; ‘Smriti’ Short Film Moves Senior Citizens

Senior citizens in Thane attended an Alzheimer’s awareness programme featuring expert guidance, digital training and the emotional film Smriti | File Photo

Thane, October 8, 2026: The Social Development Department of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) organised various public awareness and engagement programmes for senior citizens on Wednesday, October 7, to mark World Alzheimer’s Day. The event, held at the Late Narendra Ballal Auditorium, received an enthusiastic response from senior citizens across the city.

The programme was attended by several dignitaries, including Additional Commissioner-1 Prashant Rode, Deputy Commissioner of the Social Development Department Dr Mital Sancheti, Social Development Officer Dayanand Gundap, along with officials and staff from the Women and Child Development Department.

Expert Insights On Dementia

The programme commenced with an informative session by Dr Amol Bhusare, a psychiatrist from the Regional Mental Hospital, Thane. Dr Bhusare provided detailed guidance on dementia, covering its primary symptoms, underlying causes, physiological and psychological changes associated with ageing, and the essential care required from families and caregivers.

Emotional Screening Of Short Film ‘Smriti’

A key highlight of the event was the screening of the short film ‘Smriti’, which centres on Alzheimer’s disease. The film powerfully portrayed the emotional and social struggles faced by individuals battling dementia and their families. Many senior citizens in the audience were visibly moved to tears during the screening.

Digital Literacy And Empowerment

Under the ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’, Advocate Pramod Dhoke delivered a special lecture on digital literacy for senior citizens. Attendees received practical demonstrations on the safe, simple, and independent use of smartphones and other digital tools in daily life.

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Interactive Activities And Awards

To stimulate memory and encourage active participation, memory-based interactive games were organised. Seniors participated with great enthusiasm, and winners were honoured with prizes by the dignitaries.

Overall, the initiative delivered a powerful message centred on mental health awareness, digital empowerment, and social inclusion for senior citizens.

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