Thane Municipal Corporation To Host ‘Lokshahi Din’ On November 2; Citizens Must Submit Grievances By October 19

Thane Municipal Corporation will hear eligible unresolved civic grievances at its November 2 Lokshahi Din forum | AI Generated File Image

Thane, October 6, 2026: The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has announced that its upcoming municipal-level Lokshahi Din (Democracy Day) will take place on Monday, November 2, 2026.

Citizens seeking to table public grievances before the civic leadership are instructed to submit their formal representations by October 19, 2026, which is strictly 15 days prior to the event.

Applications To Be Submitted In Advance

In accordance with the General Administration Department of the Government of Maharashtra, grievances will not be accepted directly on the day of the forum.

Instead, citizens must submit their applications in duplicate at the Citizens Facilitation Centre (Nagrik Suvidha Kendra), located at the TMC Headquarters. Each submission must be accompanied by a completed Prapatra-1 (B) form, which is available directly at the Facilitation Centre.

Only Pending Circle-Level Grievances Eligible

The municipal headquarters forum operates under specific eligibility criteria and will only review grievances that were previously submitted during the Circle-level (Parimandal) Lokshahi Din and have remained unaddressed for at least one month.

Applicants are required to explicitly reference the token number issued to them during their previous Circle-level submission when filing their representation at the headquarters.

Several Categories Excluded

The civic administration has emphasised that several categories of applications will be strictly disqualified. Citizens must submit only one complaint per application, as forms containing multiple complaints will be automatically rejected.

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Furthermore, the forum will not accept matters related to establishment affairs, cases currently pending before courts or the Lokayukta, requests falling under the Right to Information (RTI) Act, submissions printed on official letterheads of political parties, municipal councillors, or private organisations, non-personal general grievances, or cases where a final decision has already been rendered.

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