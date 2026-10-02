Thane Municipal Corporation Celebrates 44th Anniversary With Grand Cultural And Award Ceremonies; Dy CM Eknath Shinde Felicitates Citizens | VIDEO

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde felicitated prominent citizens during Thane Municipal Corporation's 44th anniversary celebrations | File Photo

Thane, October 2, 2026: The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) celebrated its 44th anniversary with great enthusiasm and patriotic fervour.

Highlighting the city’s steady developmental trajectory, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde remarked that Thane’s growth is fundamentally driven by the active participation and social commitment of its citizens.

Honouring these community changemakers, he noted, is a tribute not only to their personal dedication but to the collective spirit of Thane as a whole.

Eknath Shinde Live | ठाणे



ठाणे महानगरपालिकेचा वर्धापन दिन सोहळा - लाईव्ह https://t.co/46JL37tjUk — Eknath Shinde - एकनाथ शिंदे (@mieknathshinde) October 1, 2026

Award Ceremony

The milestone celebrations took place on Thursday evening at the Ram Ganesh Gadkari Rangayan. During the main commemorative event, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde felicitated several prominent citizens from Thane with the prestigious Thane Bhushan Award in recognition of their exceptional contributions across various fields.

The recipients included Mukund Marathe, journalist Eknath Birwatkar, international badminton player Shrikant Wad, Chandrashekhar Mahashabde, Devidas Chalke, Sanjeev Brahme, Sadashiv Tetvilkar, Prakash Kotwani, Aniruddha Joshi, Sadashiv Kulkarni, Subhash Malegaonkar, and Ramchandra Chimaji Jangle.

Additionally, ace shooter Rudransh Balasaheb Patil was honoured with the Thane Gaurav Award for his remarkable bronze medal-winning feat in the 10m Air Rifle event at the Asian Games.

Dignitaries At Event

The ceremony was graced by several dignitaries, including Member of Parliament Naresh Mhaske, MLA Ravindra Phatak, Mayor Sharmila Pimplolkar, House Leader Hanmant Jagdale, Leader of Opposition Ashraf Shanu Pathan, Shiv Sena Parliamentary Leader Pawan Kothar, various ward committee chairpersons, and numerous senior corporators and municipal officials.

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Morning Flag Hoisting

Earlier in the day, the anniversary celebrations commenced at the TMC headquarters with Mayor Sharmila Pimplolkar hoisting the municipal flag.

The morning ceremony saw the presence of Deputy Mayor Krishna Patil, House Leader Hanmant Jagdale, Leader of Opposition Ashraf Shanu Pathan, Additional Commissioner-1 Prashant Rode, Additional Commissioner-2 Dr. Nitin Rathod, Deputy Commissioners G.G. Godepure and Deepak Zinjad, alongside other senior civic officials.

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