Thane Municipal Corporation Launches Major Crackdown On Illegal Water Connections In Mumbra, Diva; 29 Unauthorised Tappings Disconnected

TMC officials disconnect unauthorised water connections as part of an intensive drive in Mumbra and Diva | AI Generated File Image

Thane, September 16, 2026: Addressing the issues of water scarcity and low water pressure in the Mumbra and Diva wards, the Water Supply Department of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has initiated a large-scale drive against illegal water connections.

The special campaign targets unauthorised tappings along the main supply pipelines stretching from Kalyan Phata to Y-Junction and up to the Mumbra Fire Brigade.

Under the directives of Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao, the enforcement drive—which commenced on September 11, 2026—resulted in the disconnection of 29 unauthorised water connections on September 16.

Breakdown Of Action Taken

Diva Ward: 13 connections at Bholenath Nagar Nallah, 6 at Gulistan Hotel Nallah, and 1 near the Shilgaon Temple area.

Mumbra Ward: 7 connections at Mittal Ground Nallah and 2 at Global Nallah.

In addition to disconnections, the civic body has initiated the process of registering criminal cases against individuals involved in illegal water tapping along the main pipeline between Kalyan Phata and Y-Junction.

TMC officers, engineers, and a heavy police force were deployed at the site to prevent any disruption during the operation.

The drive was conducted under the leadership of Deputy City Engineer Vinod Pawar, Executive Engineers Shashikant Salunkhe and Atul Kulkarni, Deputy Engineers Suresh Waghere and Gunwant Patil, along with junior engineers and field staff.

Earlier in the drive, civic officials severed 16 unauthorised connections on September 8 and 15 connections on September 11. The intensive campaign is scheduled to continue until September 30, 2026.

Preventative Measures Implemented

To ensure disconnected illegal pipelines are not re-established, the TMC has introduced strict monitoring measures:

Deploying 24-hour clockmen at vulnerable locations.

Installing CCTV cameras along critical pipeline corridors.

Increasing police bandobast and patrol presence.

Assigning regular patrolling duties to Water Supply Department plumbers and security personnel.

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The TMC reiterated that this intensified crackdown aims to curb illegal water theft and guarantee a stable, adequate water supply for residents across Mumbra and Diva.

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