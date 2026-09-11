Thane Municipal Corporation Seizes 99 Kg Of Banned Plastic, Collects ₹79,000 Fine In Citywide Crackdown

Civic squads inspect commercial establishments across Thane as enforcement against prohibited plastic intensifies | File Photo

Thane, September 11, 2026: In a major crackdown on the sale and use of single-use plastic, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) seized 99 kilograms of prohibited plastic materials and levied total fines worth Rs 79,000 from non-compliant businesses across the city on Friday.

The operation was carried out jointly by the TMC Pollution Control Department and the Solid Waste Management Department. Dedicated enforcement squads inspected a total of 75 commercial establishments, markets, shops, and street vendors to enforce compliance with environmental regulations.

The drives targeted key commercial hubs across three main ward committee jurisdictions:

Naupada-Kopri

Civic officials inspected 30 units, seizing the largest haul of 54 kilograms of banned plastic and collecting Rs 46,000 in penalties.

Majiwada-Manpada

Raids on 35 establishments resulted in the confiscation of 18 kilograms of plastic and fines totalling Rs 18,000.

Mumbra

Special squads inspected 10 businesses, seizing 27 kilograms of plastic items and recovering Rs 15,000 in fines.

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TMC's Pollution Control Department reiterated that enforcement drives against single-use plastic will continue aggressively across all ward zones in the coming days to ensure complete compliance.

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