Thane Municipal Corporation Unveils Action Plan To Curb Pollution, Improve Sanitation And Boost Revenue

TMC Commissioner Saurabh Rao has directed departments to intensify pollution control, cleanliness and revenue measures | X - @TMCaTweetAway

Thane, September 9, 2026: The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has prepared a comprehensive action plan to strengthen environmental conservation, control pollution, improve sanitation and increase civic revenue, following directions from the Bombay High Court.

Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao reviewed the implementation of the plan with senior civic officials at the Civic Research Centre on Tuesday and directed all departments to complete assigned tasks within stipulated deadlines.

Rao stressed inter-departmental coordination and transparency, while directing officials to expedite permissions for Ganesh mandals and ensure cleanliness across roads during the upcoming Ganeshotsav.

Measures To Curb Pollution

To tackle dust pollution from construction sites, the Environment Department has been instructed to ensure regular water sprinkling, installation of green nets and functioning tyre-washing facilities to prevent mud and dust from reaching roads. Continuous monitoring of environmental compliance has also been ordered.

The Solid Waste Management Department has been directed to ensure the segregation and prompt disposal of construction and demolition waste, while increasing garbage collection rounds wherever necessary. The civic body will also seek greater participation from NGOs, housing societies, educational institutions and volunteers in cleanliness drives.

The Tree Authority, Gardens Department and Environment Department have been asked to jointly focus on tree conservation, protection of open spaces and expansion of green cover.

Festival-Specific Action Plans

Separate action plans will be prepared for Ganeshotsav and Diwali, covering sanitation, traffic management, waste collection and noise and air pollution control.

Rao also ordered immediate action against debris and unused machinery lying along Ghodbunder Road amid ongoing metro works. Notices will be issued to the Metro authority, while private developers dumping debris on roads will face penalties.

Assistant commissioners have been directed to survey dangerous buildings in their respective wards and initiate necessary action.

Also Watch:

TMC Targets Higher Revenue

To increase revenue, the TMC has set property tax collection targets and may deploy additional manpower. Plans will also be prepared to tap revenue from GST, stamp duty, SRA projects, MIDC and other sources.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/