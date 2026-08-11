Thane Municipal Corporation Launches Major Anti-Encroachment Drive In Vartak Nagar, Clears Pedestrian Footpaths

TMC officials and security personnel remove illegal vendor structures during the anti-encroachment drive in Thane’s Vartak Nagar area | AI Generated File Image

Thane, August 11, 2026: In a stern late-night crackdown on illegal street vendors, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) executed a sweeping anti-encroachment drive across the Vartak Nagar Ward Committee region on Monday, August 10, 2026. The operation successfully dismantled unauthorised commercial installations and reclaimed public walkways for pedestrian safety.

The high-impact drive covered Ward No. 4, stretching from Gandhinagar via Vasant Vihar Circle and Kashinath Ghanekar Circle to Nilkanth Road.

Demolition Impact And Ground Operations

The civic task force deployed heavy machinery and personnel to ensure a comprehensive cleanup along the busy transit corridor. In total, the team confiscated and cleared:

● 4 illegal handcarts (hatgadi)

● 1 unauthorised paan kiosk (pan tapri)

● 4 wooden commercial tables

● 12 illegal wooden sheds and temporary extensions

The operations team was backed by 1 heavy JCB excavator, 2 transport tempos, 11 Maharashtra Security Force (MSF) personnel, and 14 municipal workers.

The drive was led on-site under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner (Encroachment) Jitendra Nikam, accompanied by Deputy Commissioners Manish Joshi and Dinesh Tayde (Zone 3), along with Assistant Commissioner Ganesh Choudhary.

Action Following Civic Directives

This enforcement follows strict mandates issued by Thane Mayor Sharmila Pimpalkar and Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao, who directed ward officers to eliminate footpath encroachments citywide.

The action addresses persistent public complaints regarding blocked walkways, which force pedestrians into busy traffic lanes. Elected representatives had also recently voiced strong concerns during the TMC General Body assembly over rising vendor encroachments.

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To prevent vendors from reoccupying the cleared spaces, TMC confirmed that daily monitoring and routine inspections will continue in the area, ensuring pedestrian spaces remain permanently accessible.

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