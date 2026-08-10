Thane Municipal Schools Celebrate 'Har Ghar Tiranga' Campaign With Tricolour Rakhi-Making Activities | File Pic

Thane, August 10, 2026: In alignment with the guidelines issued by the central and state governments, the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ (Tricolour in Every Home) campaign is being observed nationwide from August 9 to August 15, 2026. As part of this patriotic nationwide drive, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has organized various engaging activities across its municipal schools, notably a creative ‘Tricolour Rakhi Making’ initiative for students.

​Students from standard 1st to 8th across various TMC schools enthusiastically participated in the hands-on activity, showcasing their creativity. Teachers guided the students through the significance of the Indian tricolour—saffron, white, and green—and demonstrated the step-by-step process of crafting the rakhis. This innovative initiative aimed not only to encourage students' artistic talents but also to foster a deep sense of patriotism and national integration.

​On August 10, special sessions for crafting tricolour rakhis were held at TMC Schools No. 18, 25, and 54, where students from standard 6th to 8th participated actively, using vibrant colour combinations and artistic designs. A similar event took place at School No. 60 in Balkum, where distinguished local dignitaries, including corporators Sanjay Bhoir, Usha Bhoir, and Group Officer Sangeeta Bamane, remained present to encourage the children and appreciate their handcrafted creations.

​Furthermore, School No. 127 hosted an enthusiastic tricolour rakhi-making program featuring students from standard 1st to 8th. Local corporator Kamal Chaudhary graced the occasion as the chief guest, interacting with the students, offering guidance, and motivating them by praising their craftsmanship.

​Through these initiatives, the TMC intends to amplify the message of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, ensuring that the spirit of nationalism, respect for the national flag, and the significance of Independence Day resonate deeply within households through the young learners.

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​In a similar vein, various patriotic and creative programs are being rolled out across TMC schools. The Kalwa Ward Committee also organized events to brief school students on the importance of the national flag and Independence Day. Kalwa Ward Committee Chairperson Vijaya Lase, former Deputy Mayor Manoj Lase, and Assistant Commissioner Lalita Jadhav, alongside other officials and staff members, attended the program.