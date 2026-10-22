 'Zero Game Awareness': Nitish Kumar Reddy Celebrates Taking Catch On Free-Hit During IND Vs NZ 1st T20I | VIDEO
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HomeSports'Zero Game Awareness': Nitish Kumar Reddy Celebrates Taking Catch On Free-Hit During IND Vs NZ 1st T20I | VIDEO

'Zero Game Awareness': Nitish Kumar Reddy Celebrates Taking Catch On Free-Hit During IND Vs NZ 1st T20I | VIDEO

Nitish Kumar Reddy found himself in an awkward moment during the India vs New Zealand 1st T20I after celebrating a catch off Bevon Jacobs. The Indian all-rounder soon realised the delivery was a free-hit, meaning the dismissal would not count. Reddy apologised after recognising his mistake, while the incident sparked reactions from fans and drew attention to his game awareness.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Thursday, October 22, 2026, 02:46 PM IST
'Zero Game Awareness': Nitish Kumar Reddy Celebrates Taking Catch On Free-Hit During IND Vs NZ 1st T20I | VIDEO
Nitish Kumar Reddy found himself in an awkward moment during the India vs New Zealand 1st T20I after celebrating a catch off Bevon Jacobs |

Nitish Kumar Reddy found himself in an awkward situation during the first T20 International between India and New Zealand. The Indian all-rounder celebrated a catch off Bevon Jacobs, only to realise that the delivery was a free-hit. He quickly understood his mistake and apologised, creating an amusing moment on the field.

Nitish Reddy celebrates catch off free-hit

The incident took place when Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowled to Jacobs during the match. The New Zealand batter attempted a lofted drive off a full delivery but failed to connect cleanly. The ball travelled towards long-on, where Reddy completed the catch.

Reddy initially celebrated, believing he had dismissed the New Zealand batter. However, he soon realised that the delivery was a free-hit, meaning Jacobs could not be dismissed through a conventional caught-out decision. The Indian all-rounder then apologised after recognising his mistake.

Netizens react to Nitish's awkward moment

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India's fielding has been a cause of concern over the past few months. Earlier, Abhishek Sharma dropped a simple catch to let off Daryl Mitchell. Mitchell did not make a lot of impact but added a couple of boundaries to the score before he was eventually dismissed. Jacobs also chipped in with a fine cameo, while it was Glenn Phillips' 82 not out that powered the hosts to a massive 225 batting first.

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