'Zero Game Awareness': Nitish Kumar Reddy Celebrates Taking Catch On Free-Hit During IND Vs NZ 1st T20I | VIDEO

Nitish Kumar Reddy found himself in an awkward moment during the India vs New Zealand 1st T20I after celebrating a catch off Bevon Jacobs |

Nitish Kumar Reddy found himself in an awkward situation during the first T20 International between India and New Zealand. The Indian all-rounder celebrated a catch off Bevon Jacobs, only to realise that the delivery was a free-hit. He quickly understood his mistake and apologised, creating an amusing moment on the field.

Nitish Reddy celebrates catch off free-hit

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The incident took place when Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowled to Jacobs during the match. The New Zealand batter attempted a lofted drive off a full delivery but failed to connect cleanly. The ball travelled towards long-on, where Reddy completed the catch.

Reddy initially celebrated, believing he had dismissed the New Zealand batter. However, he soon realised that the delivery was a free-hit, meaning Jacobs could not be dismissed through a conventional caught-out decision. The Indian all-rounder then apologised after recognising his mistake.

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Read Also Abhishek Sharma Drops Sitter Off Mayank Yadav In NZ Vs IND 1st T20I | VIDEO

India's fielding has been a cause of concern over the past few months. Earlier, Abhishek Sharma dropped a simple catch to let off Daryl Mitchell. Mitchell did not make a lot of impact but added a couple of boundaries to the score before he was eventually dismissed. Jacobs also chipped in with a fine cameo, while it was Glenn Phillips' 82 not out that powered the hosts to a massive 225 batting first.