Abhishek Sharma Drops Sitter Off Mayank Yadav In NZ Vs IND 1st T20I | VIDEO

Abhishek Sharma dropped a regulation catch to give Daryl Mitchell a lifeline off Mayank Yadav’s bowling. |

Abhishek Sharma had a moment to forget on the field after dropping a straightforward catch to give Daryl Mitchell a lifeline. The chance came off Mayank Yadav’s bowling, with the pacer delivering a full ball outside off stump at 142 kmph. What looked like a comfortable opportunity quickly turned into a costly fielding error.

Abhishek Sharma Drops A Sitter

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Mitchell cleared his front leg and attempted to smash the ball over cow corner. However, he failed to get the desired connection and lost his shape while going for the big hit. The ball travelled straight towards long-on, where Abhishek was positioned to complete the catch.

The fielding side had made a tactical adjustment before the delivery, moving mid-on back to long-on. The move appeared to work perfectly as Mitchell’s mistimed shot went directly towards the waiting fielder. However, Abhishek failed to hold on, allowing the batter to survive what should have been a routine dismissal.

Mayank Yadav was visibly disappointed after the opportunity went begging. The fast bowler had done his job by forcing Mitchell into an uncontrolled shot, only for the chance to be wasted in the field. He could do little but shake his head as the missed catch denied him a potential wicket.

The drop catch did not prove too costly as Daryl Mitchell was on 16 when Abhishek spilled the catch. He instantly punished Mayank with back to back boundaries but was later dismissed for 28. Mitchell has been a thorn in India's flesh in recent times, having scored two centuries in three games earlier in the year.