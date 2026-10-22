Tiger Shroff Firing Case: CCTV Footage Emerges Showing Accused Leaving Hotel With Blue Bag Allegedly Carrying Pistol Before Attack On Actor's Car |

Mumbai: Closed-circuit television footage from the investigation into the firing incident involving Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff shows one of the accused men leaving a hotel where he was allegedly staying before the attack.



The footage shows the accused leaving the RR Residency in Andheri East on October 18 at around 4.12 pm, carrying a blue bag allegedly containing the pistol used in the attack on the actor's car.

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Accused Seen Leaving Hotel

Two other accused were subsequently seen leaving the premises on a Pulsar motorcycle at around 4.13 pm on October 18, News18 reported. According to the information received, the accused stayed in Room No. 201. They reportedly kept to themselves and usually went outside to eat.

The three men left the hotel in the Chakala area of Andheri East and headed towards a football ground in Juhu, where the firing took place at around 7 pm the same day.

Furthermore, the hotel room had reportedly been booked under the names Ankit and Mandeep Nain. However, the two men were allegedly identified as shooters Phool Singh and Rehan.



The hotel where the accused persons were staying is located around eight kilometres from the spot where the firing took place.

The footage has emerged as investigators examine the movements of the accused and the alleged transportation of weapons used in the firing incident.

The police are analysing the sequence of events to establish how the suspects travelled to the location of the attack.

Police Suspect Bishnoi Gang Connection

The Mumbai Police have alleged that the attack was carried out at the behest of Anil Pandit, identified by police as a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The case is being investigated by the Anti-Extortion Cell of the Mumbai Crime Branch.

Fresh Arrests In Haryana

The Mumbai Police arrested two more individuals from Haryana on Wednesday in connection with the firing incident.

Earlier, on October 20, four suspects were arrested in Delhi and Haryana. The four accused have been identified as Kunal (21), Sumit (19), Radha (23) and Babita (23).

According to Delhi Police, Kunal and Sumit were arrested in Sonipat, Haryana, while Radha and Babita were detained at New Delhi Railway Station.

Women Allegedly Delivered Weapons

The arrests followed an investigation into the alleged supply of weapons to the individuals involved in the firing.

According to preliminary findings, Radha and Babita allegedly travelled to Mumbai to deliver a pistol and ammunition to those suspected of carrying out the attack. The two women reportedly returned to Delhi by train after the alleged delivery.

Investigators are examining the suspected weapon supply network and the involvement of other individuals allegedly connected to the incident.

Three Accused In Police Custody

Meanwhile, three accused identified as Phool Singh, Hrithik Kumar and Rehan Ansari were brought to Mumbai from Rajasthan's Kota in the early hours of Wednesday. A city court has remanded them to police custody till October 31.

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