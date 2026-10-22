‘Our Drones Were Very Useful’: Poland's Tusk Pitches Defence Cooperation With India

India and Poland have agreed to strengthen cooperation in defence, space and nuclear energy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday following talks with his Polish counterpart Donald Tusk in New Delhi. The two countries are looking to expand their strategic partnership and explore opportunities for joint industrial ventures.

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Addressing a joint press statement, Modi invited Polish companies to collaborate with Indian partners in developing and manufacturing technologies across these strategic sectors. The move aims to broaden bilateral engagement beyond conventional trade and diplomatic ties.

Strategic partnership gains momentum

Modi said the partnership had gained momentum since India and Poland elevated their relations to a strategic partnership during his visit to Warsaw in August 2024. He added that shared democratic values and respect for the rule of law provided a strong foundation for closer cooperation.

Tusk described the discussions as productive, highlighting the economic and industrial complementarities between the two countries. Pitching Poland's defence capabilities, he said, "Our drones were very useful," signalling potential opportunities for collaboration in defence technology.

Cooperation in emerging sectors

The Polish prime minister also emphasised cooperation in emerging sectors such as space, established industries and access to critical resources and strategic materials. He said mutual trust and shared interests offered scope for further strengthening bilateral relations.

Leaders discuss international conflicts

The two leaders also discussed international conflicts, including the wars in Ukraine and West Asia. Modi reiterated India's support for meaningful efforts to establish peace and called for reforms to global governance institutions to make them more effective in addressing contemporary challenges.

Tusk praised India's growing international role amid geopolitical uncertainty and highlighted the values underpinning the relationship between the two countries.