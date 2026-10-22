Devendra Fadnavis Announces Plan For Chemical Park Near Vadhvan Port, Seeks Centre's Approval

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Mumbai: The Maharashtra government, led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, has announced plans to set up a mega chemical park near the Vadhvan Port in Palghar district, and has urged the Union government to approve the project.

The state government has expressed its willingness to make between 2,500 and 5,000 acres of land available for the proposed industrial project.

Fadnavis said that the Vadhvan Port is expected to be complete in the next three years.

Fadnavis Seeks Centre's Approval

Speaking at the inauguration of India Chem 2026 at the Bombay Exhibition Centre in Goregaon, Mumbai, Fadnavis thanked the Union government for making an announcement about the park, and said that the state would take up the challenge of setting it up.

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He said the Maharashtra government was prepared to provide the required land to facilitate the project's development.

Project Proposed Near Vadhvan Port

The proposed location falls in Dahanu taluka of Palghar district, The Times of India reported.

The location is significant because Dahanu has been designated an ecologically sensitive area, raising environmental considerations for large-scale industrial development.

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The proposed chemical park would require the necessary regulatory approvals and environmental clearances before development could proceed.

Centre Outlines Funding Support

Union Minister JP Nadda said the Central government had already announced the Bhavya Rasayan scheme in the Union Budget.

Under the proposed funding arrangement, the Centre would provide Rs 1,000 crore, while the Maharashtra government would contribute Rs 500 crore towards the project.

Nadda also stated that the Centre would facilitate the environmental clearance process for the scheme.

The proposed initiative is being positioned as part of the Centre's Viksit Bharat vision and broader ambitions for industrial and economic growth.

India Chem 2026 Begins In Mumbai

The announcement came during India Chem 2026, being organised at the Bombay Exhibition Centre, NESCO, in Goregaon, Mumbai, from October 22 to 24.

The 14th edition of the event is being held under the theme 'Advantage Bharat: An Emerging Global Chemicals Hub'.

India Chem 2026 features an international exhibition and conference aimed at showcasing India's industrial capabilities, technological advancements and potential as a global manufacturing and sourcing destination, ANI reported.

Several Dignitaries Attend Event

Apart from Fadnavis and Nadda, several political leaders and industry representatives attended the event.

Those present included Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Union Minister of State Anupriya Patel and Gujarat Minister of State Praful Pansheriya.

Industry representatives included FICCI National Petrochemicals Committee chairman and HMEL MD and CEO Prabh Das, along with UPL chairman and group CEO Jai Shroff.

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