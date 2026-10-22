Mumbai: Borivali’s Arabian Shawarma Cafe, Three Other Establishments Face FDA Crackdown; Licences Suspended For Hygiene Violations

The Arabian Shawarma Cafe in Mumbai's Borivali. | Arabian Shawarma Cafe/Instagram

The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration has suspended the licences of four food establishments in Mumbai on account of alleged hygiene violations such as unclean kitchens and drainage systems, rusted racks and utensils and missing medical certificates of workers.

The FDA suspended the licences of Arabian Shawarma Cafe and Fast Food in Borivali, Nath Fast Food and Nair on Fire Cloud Kitchen in Mahim, The Hindu reported. The authority also stated that Bikaner Sweets and Namkin had been issued a notice to close on account of unhygienic conditions.

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Among other shortcomings that the FDA highlighted were the mixing of pav which had been returned with fresh pav, and the use of unauthorised colours.

Food Products Seized In Kandivli

Separately, Food and Drug Administration officials also inspected two Kandivli establishments on October 15 – Shree Sadguru Foods and Shree Ganesh Farsan and Sweet Mart – and seized food products worth Rs 25,195, according to the newspaper.

The authorities confiscated spicy potato wafers, banana wafers, garlic sev, peanut bhujia and schezwan sticks from SHree Sadguru Foods in Kandivli East. They also seized and destroyed jalebi and maharaja halwa worth Rs 3,150, as the food items contained colouring.

Action Against Pan Masala

Further, the Food and Drug Administration seized banned pan masala and scented tobacco worth Rs 7.06 lakh in Mumbai as part of a crackdown in which goods worth about Rs 3.11 crore were seized, The Hindu reported.