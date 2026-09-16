FPJ Quick Take At 5 PM: 'India-Pakistan Naval Ships Collide In Arabian Sea, Fire Erupts In Bhiwandi Building'; Your Daily Evening Guide To Top News That Matters

Stay informed without the overload. Every evening, we bring you the day's biggest developments in one fast, balanced digest. No fluff, no sensationalism. Just straightforward reporting to help you understand the news behind the headlines and stay ahead with The Free Press Journal’s essential daily evening guide:



1. Indian, Pakistani Naval Ships Collide In Arabian Sea In International Waters; Delhi Summons Islamabad's Top Diplomat

An Indian Navy warship and a Pakistan Navy vessel collided in the North Arabian Sea on September 15, prompting India to summon Pakistan’s Charge d’Affaires. India alleged the Pakistani vessel approached at high speed and manoeuvred unsafely, calling the conduct unacceptable. No casualties or significant damage were reported, while Pakistan’s response remains awaited. (Read more...)

2. Bhayander Land Dispute: Days After Meeting PM Narendra Modi, Schoolmate Asgarali Vohra Gets Disputed Land Back From BJP MLA

BJP MLA Narendra Mehta-linked Seven Eleven Constructions has surrendered its construction permission for a disputed plot in Bhayandar East, days after land claimant Asgar Ali Vora met PM Modi seeking intervention and a CBI probe. The firm cited the ownership dispute and sought a fee refund, while Mehta said the matter has been resolved. (Read more...)

3. Maharashtra: Woman Hospitalised After Massive Fire Erupts In Bhiwandi Apartment Parking Area, 14 Two-Wheelers Gutted - VIDEO

A massive fire in the basement parking area of Umar Apartment in Bhiwandi gutted 14 two-wheelers early Wednesday, reports said. As smoke spread through the building, residents rushed to the terrace for safety. A resident said one woman was later hospitalised after facing breathing difficulties. Shantinagar Police are investigating the blaze, with a short circuit suspected as a possible cause. (Read more...)

#WATCH | #BhiwandiFire: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Umar Apartments In Khandupada Area Of Bhiwandi; 14 Two-Wheelers Gutted In Blaze



Reported by @vssalman007 #ThaneNews #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/kW0xbE0qUV — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) September 16, 2026

4. Vasai-Virar Redevelopment Crisis: 80+ Projects Stalled Over FSI Violations, Homebuyers Face Uncertainty

More than 80 redevelopment projects in Vasai-Virar have been stalled after the civic body found alleged violations in approvals for additional FSI. OCs and property registrations have been halted, leaving residents, homebuyers, investors and banks facing financial uncertainty. BJP MLA Rajan Naik has sought CM intervention and a review of the affected projects. (Read more...)

5. FPJ Exclusive | From Leaving Family Behind To Becoming An Olympic Gymnast: Pranati Nayak Shares Emotional Story Of Sacrifice And Success Before Asian Games 2026

Indian gymnast Pranati Nayak is set to compete at her fourth Asian Games, reflecting on a journey that began in West Bengal and took her to the Tokyo Olympics. Speaking exclusively to The Free Press Journal, Nayak discussed her early days, overcoming injuries, meditation, disciplined diet, mentoring young gymnasts and handling pressure, while thanking her supporters for standing by her. (Read more...)

6. India-New Zealand FTA Clears Parliament, Set To Boost Trade, Investment & Student Mobility

New Zealand’s Parliament has approved the India-NZ Free Trade Agreement by 93-29, moving the pact closer to implementation. Signed in April, the deal provides duty-free access for Indian exports to New Zealand, expands market access for New Zealand goods, and includes provisions on investment, services, skilled mobility and student opportunities. India expects it could take effect in October. (Read more...)

People told me a Free Trade Agreement with India wasn’t possible. Well, today that deal passed its final vote in Parliament. It’s happening.



National said we said we’d secure a Free Trade Agreement with India in our first term, and we’ve delivered.



This landmark deal means… — Christopher Luxon (@chrisluxonmp) September 16, 2026

7. Nitin Nabin Arrives In Mumbai For First Time As BJP President, Seeks Blessings At Lalbaugcha Raja; CM Fadnavis Joins - VIDEO

BJP National President Nitin Nabin arrived in Mumbai on Wednesday to participate in Ganeshotsav celebrations and was received by Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis. Nabin visited Siddhivinayak Temple, Lalbaugcha Raja and the CM's residence. Calling his visit a moment of “great fortune”, Nabin said he would pray for the development of Maharashtra and the country. (Read more...)

8. Iran Plane Horror: VIDEO Shows Boeing 737 Falling Apart Mid-Air As Passengers Cry, Pray In Panic

Passengers aboard a Sepehran Airlines Boeing 737 in Iran were left terrified after cabin ceiling panels fell during an emergency return to Mashhad. Dramatic footage showed passengers screaming and praying as the aircraft shook violently. The plane reportedly suffered a tyre failure and engine trouble shortly after takeoff, but landed safely with no injuries reported. (Read more...)

BOEING 737 FALLS APART MID-FLIGHT AS PASSENGERS SCREAM IN PANIC



Footage shows passengers crying out prayers as they feared they were about to die



The Iranian Sepehran Airlines plane reportedly suffered a tire burst and engine damage, forcing an emergency return to Mashhad pic.twitter.com/AS7QYpG3Js — RT (@RT_com) September 15, 2026

9. Meta One Subscription Bundle For Facebook, Instagram & WhatsApp Launched In India: Check Prices

Meta launched Meta One subscription plans offering additional features and AI access across its platforms. Individual plans include Instagram Plus at Rs. 99, WhatsApp Plus at Rs. 79 and Facebook Plus at Rs. 99 per month in India. The company also introduced Core and Premium bundles, along with separate plans designed for creators and businesses needing advanced tools. (Read more...)

10. Katrina Kaif’s ‘Before & After Pics’ Go Viral After Ambani’s Ganpati Bash Appearance; Netizens Divided Over Body-Shaming Trolls

While Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's appearance together at Ambani's Ganpati bash was warmly received by many, Katrina soon became the subject of intense discussion online, with social media users circulating her old pictures and comparing them with her recent appearance. (Read more...)