Nitin Nabin Arrives In Mumbai For First Time As BJP President, Seeks Blessings At Lalbaugcha Raja; CM Fadnavis Joins - VIDEO

Mumbai: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Nitin Nabin arrived in Mumbai on Wednesday to participate in Ganeshotsav celebrations. He was received by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.
According to reports, Nabin visited the Siddhivinayak Temple and Lalbaugcha Raja during the day. He will also visit the Chief Minister's residence. During his visit at the Pandal, he offered his prayers and sought blessings amid the Ganeshutsav.
Fadnavis welcomes Nabin
Welcoming Nabin to the city, Fadnavis said, "I thank you for accepting our invitation to Ganeshotsav, which is the biggest festival in Maharashtra. Festivals like Ganeshotsav and Shivaji Jayanti are celebrated with great fanfare in the state; your visit to Mumbai today will certainly boost the enthusiasm of our party workers and the devotees of Lord Ganesha."
He added that the city's tradition was flourishing amid the cultural resurgence championed under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with festivals now being celebrated with immense grandeur.
Nabin seeks Lord Ganesha's blessings
Nabin, who is visiting Mumbai for the first time after becoming BJP National President, said he was touched by the welcome he received from the Chief Minister. He said he had come to seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha and pray for the development of Maharashtra and the country.
"Not just Maharashtra, but the entire nation is celebrating the festival of Ganpati Bappa. Arriving in Maharashtra at such a time is a moment of great fortune for me. I am joined by the CM, someone who represents the youth. Today, I extend my congratulations to all of you, especially the entire Mumbai team, for being present amidst this festive atmosphere of worship," Nabin said.
Nabin highlights cultural traditions
Extending his wishes to the people of Maharashtra, Nabin said, "We move forward on this sacred land with the blessings of Shivaji Maharaj; when we chant 'Jai Bhavani, Jai Shivaji', I feel it embodies the very spirit of Indian culture and tradition. I have full confidence in this. The CM used the perfect words to describe the situation across the country, referring to the era of cultural resurgence that has unfolded over the past 12 years under the leadership of the PM, touching every section of society, every class, and every religion."
Speaking about the country's development, Nabin said Maharashtra had always contributed to India's progress and that the State Government and the people of Maharashtra continued to play a leading role in it.
Ganeshotsav fervour across Mumbai
Meanwhile, Mumbai is witnessing the festive fervour as thousands of devotees from across the city and state are visiting the most iconic and prominent Ganesh pandals across Mumbai to seek blessings and offer their prayers.
To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/