Maharashtra: Woman Hospitalised After Massive Fire Erupts In Bhiwandi Apartment Parking Area, 14 Two-Wheelers Gutted - VIDEO |

A massive fire broke out in the basement parking area of Umar Apartment in the Khandupada area of Bhiwandi early on Wednesday, gutting several two-wheelers and forcing residents to rush to the terrace.

Visuals of the incident that surfaced online show flames engulfing the parking area. After the blaze was brought under control, several two-wheelers could be seen completely gutted.

#WATCH | #BhiwandiFire: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Umar Apartments In Khandupada Area Of Bhiwandi; 14 Two-Wheelers Gutted In Blaze



Reported by @vssalman007 #ThaneNews #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/kW0xbE0qUV — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) September 16, 2026

Fourteen two-wheelers gutted

According to reports, 14 two-wheelers were gutted in the fire. Shantinagar Police have launched an investigation, with a short circuit suspected to be the possible cause.

The reports further indicate that Umar Apartment has around 25 flats. As the fire spread and smoke filled parts of the building, residents rushed to the terrace for safety.

Residents rush to terrace

Resident Abulais Shaikh told reporters that after noticing the blaze, he went to the terrace with his children.

"I woke up at around 4 am and noticed a commotion. When I opened the door, there was smoke everywhere. Later, I looked through the window and was told to go upstairs to the terrace," Shaikh said.

Bhiwandi, Maharashtra: local Abulais Shaikh says, "I woke up at around 4:00 am and noticed a commotion. When I opened the door, there was smoke everywhere. Later, I looked through the window and was told to go upstairs to the terrace. I took my children to the terrace, as there… pic.twitter.com/AM7xVWupHs — IANS (@ians_india) September 16, 2026

Another resident, Naseem Ansari, said the incident occurred between 3.45 am and 4 am. He said some residents suspected that a short circuit had caused the fire.

Ansari said he had parked his vehicle around 3.30 am and gone to his apartment before smoke began entering the building shortly afterwards.

Bhiwandi, Maharashtra: local Dr Naseem Ansari says, "The incident occurred around 3:45 to 4:00 am. Some residents said it was due to a short circuit. I parked my vehicle at around 3:30 am and went upstairs. Shortly after, smoke started coming in. When we went down to the third… pic.twitter.com/lDWf66DzZr — IANS (@ians_india) September 16, 2026

Woman admitted to hospital

"When we went down to the third floor, some women were unable to breathe, so we took them to the terrace. One woman was later admitted to the hospital," Ansari said.

The fire has been brought under control. Police are investigating the cause, while further details about injuries are awaited.

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