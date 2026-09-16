BJP Ex-MLA Narendra Mehta Backs Down After Complaint Reaches PM Narendra Modi; Seven Eleven Surrenders Building Permission | File Pic

​Following a direct complaint to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a major plot dispute involving former BJP MLA Narendra Mehta from Mira-Bhayandar has taken a new turn. Confronted with growing controversy, the Mehta-linked 'Seven Eleven' trust has taken a step back and surrendered its building construction permission to the Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC).

​The complainant, Asgar Ali Vhora, had accused 'Soham Developers' and 'Seven Eleven' of illegally encroaching on land located at Survey No. 240 in Bhayandar's Indralok area. Following Vhora's persistent follow-ups, the Revenue Department had previously removed the company's name from the 7/12 land extract. However, because the MBMC had still not revoked the construction permit, Vhora met PM Modi on September 8 to report the administrative irregularities.

​Amid the escalating row, Seven Eleven Constructions Pvt. Ltd. submitted an official letter to the MBMC’s Town Planning Department on September 13. The company maintained that it had legitimately purchased the land from the original owners on June 12, 2019, and secured building approval on April 17. However, citing the ongoing dispute, the firm stated it is surrendering its permit and requested a refund of the fees paid to the corporation.

​MBMC officials stated that a formal hearing process will soon be conducted in line with regulations regarding the land ownership dispute and the surrender letter. Meanwhile, Narendra Mehta claims the issue has been resolved.

Seven Eleven Constructions Pvt. Ltd. has written to the Mira-Bhayandar Vasai-Virar (MBVV) Police Commissioner requesting the withdrawal of an FIR (FIR No. 0593, dated 12/12/2025) previously filed at Navghar Police Station against Asgar Ali Vhora and Ajju alias Ajay Doka for alleged trespassing.

The company's letter notes that a mutual settlement has been reached regarding the land, prompting the request to drop all complaints and charges.

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