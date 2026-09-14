Bhayander Land Dispute: 81-Year-Old Man Seeks PM Modi's Intervention, CBI Probe Into Alleged Forgery | X - akshay_vicky

Mira-Bhayander: Asgarali Vohra, an 81-year-old former schoolmate of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, met with the Prime Minister to seek direct intervention and a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into a long-standing land dispute in Bhayander.

Allegations of forgery and encroachment

Vohra revealed that in 1989, he legally purchased approximately 2,810 square metres of land located on Navghar Road in Bhayander East via a registered agreement. He claims he never sold or transferred the property. However, in 2011, forged documents were allegedly created in collusion with "Swayam Builders," illegally splitting the land into two portions without his knowledge.

Read Also 2 Labourers Die Of Asphyxiation While Removing Shuttering From Septic Tank In Bihar's Muzaffarpur

According to Vohra, one portion of the land was shown under the possession of Swayam Builders. The second portion was placed under the possession of "Seven Eleven Constructions" firm allegedly associated with local BJP MLA Narendra Mehta.

Vohra accused the Town Planning Department of the Mira-Bhayander Municipal Corporation (MBMC) of illegally granting construction permissions on his land. He further alleged that the MBMC, revenue department, and local police failed to take action against those responsible for fabricating the documents.

Also Watch:

Legal action and delayed probe

Vohra had registered an FIR regarding the alleged fraud back in 2015, following which the matter went to court. However, he claimed that the CID report in the case was filed only in 2026—a delay of 11 years. Expressing frustration over the slowdown, Vohra alleged that officials might be working under political pressure. He also claimed that contradictory counter-cases were filed against him in 2025 without giving him prior notice or an opportunity to present his defence.

Following Vohra's meeting with the Prime Minister, the local civic administration has taken notice of the matter. A formal hearing has been scheduled for September 16, and representatives of the concerned construction companies have been directed to remain present.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/