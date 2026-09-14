2 Labourers Die Of Asphyxiation While Removing Shuttering From Septic Tank In Bihar's Muzaffarpur | Representational Image

Muzaffarpur, Sep 14: Two labourers died of asphyxiation while they were removing shuttering from a newly constructed septic tank in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district on Monday, officials said.

The incident occurred in the Sikandarpur police station area of the district.

The deceased have been identified as Sonu Kumar and Mohammad Jahangir.

Labourers die during work

“The two labourers entered the tank to remove the shuttering, but subsequently died of asphyxiation. After police reached the site, the bodies were pulled out using a rope,” Muzaffarpur SDPO-1 Suresh Kumar said.

Read Also Vasai Artist Paints Ashtavinayak Ganesha Idols On Hibiscus Leaves In Unique Ganeshotsav Artwork

Shuttering is a temporary mould or casing used in construction to hold and shape wet concrete.

Police are investigating the case from all angles to examine whether there was any breach of safety protocols, he said.

Also Watch:

Probe underway after deaths

The septic tank had been closed for around 15 days after its construction, officials said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, police said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)