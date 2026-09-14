Vasai Artist Paints Ashtavinayak Ganesha Idols On Hibiscus Leaves In Unique Ganeshotsav Artwork | AI Representational Image

Vasai: Artist Kaushik Dileep Jadhav from Bhatane village in Vasai has showcased his unique artistic talent this Ganeshotsav by creating paintings of the eight Ashtavinayak Ganesha idols on hibiscus leaves.

Using watercolours, Jadhav carefully painted the eight Ashtavinayak forms on eight delicate hibiscus leaves. Painting the expressions, features and intricate details of Lord Ganesha on such small leaves required exceptional skill and precision.

Unique artwork draws attention

The entire artwork was completed in just one hour. A beautiful blend of devotion to Lord Ganesha and fine art, the unique creation is now attracting the attention of art lovers and devotees.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/