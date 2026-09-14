Ganeshotsav 2026: Sudarsan Pattnaik Creates Panchmukhi Ganesha Sand Sculpture In Thane; Draws Visitors' Attention

Sudarsan Pattnaik Creates Panchmukhi Ganesha Sand Sculpture In Thane | X/ Sudarsan Pattnaik

Ganeshotsav 2026, which is being observed from Monday, September 14, has brought a unique artistic tribute to Lord Ganesha in Thane, Mumbai, where renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created an intricate sand sculpture of Panchmukhi Lord Ganesha. The artwork has drawn the attention of visitors and devotees celebrating the festival.

Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art of Lord Ganesha

Padma Shri awardee Sudarsan Pattnaik created a sand sculpture of Lord Ganesha in Thane. The sculpture depicts Panchmukhi Ganesha, or the five-faced form of Lord Ganesha, and combines religious symbolism with Pattnaik’s distinctive sand-art style. Created especially for the auspicious occasion of Ganeshotsav, the installation has become a visual attraction for people visiting the area.

Pattnaik is known for creating large-scale sand sculptures on themes ranging from Indian culture and festivals to social and environmental issues. His artworks have been showcased at several prominent locations in India and abroad, earning him recognition for using sand as a medium to convey messages and celebrate important occasions.

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Sharing his magnificent artwork on X, the artist wrote, “🙏 Jai Shree Ganesh 🙏 On the auspicious occasion of Ganeshotsav, I created a sand sculpture of Panchmukhi Lord Ganesha — the magnificent five-faced form of Lord Ganesha — in Thane, Mumbai. May Lord Ganesha bless everyone with wisdom, prosperity, happiness, and success. 🙏”

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Ganesh Chaturthi

Ganeshotsav, also known as Ganesh Chaturthi, is one of Maharashtra’s most widely celebrated festivals. Devotees install idols of Lord Ganesha in homes and public pandals and participate in prayers, aartis and cultural programmes during the festivities. It is celebrated on the Chaturthi Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Bhadrapada. Devotees welcome Lord Ganesha into their homes and public pandals with prayers, offerings and devotional celebrations.

The Panchmukhi form of Lord Ganesha adds a distinctive spiritual element to the sand sculpture. The five faces are traditionally associated with different aspects of divine consciousness and symbolism in Hindu traditions.