Indian Navy, Pakistan Navy Ships Collide In Arabian Sea; Delhi Summons Islamabad's Top Diplomat

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An Indian Navy warship and a Pakistan Navy vessel collided in the North Arabian Sea on Tuesday evening, September 15, prompting India to take diplomatic action against Pakistan on Wednesday.

According to Indian government sources cited in News18, the Indian naval vessel was carrying out a routine surveillance mission in international waters when the Pakistani ship allegedly approached at high speed and manoeuvred in what India described as an “unprofessional and unsafe manner”, resulting in the collision.

No casualties or significant damage were reported in connection with the incident.

India Summons Pakistan’s Top Diplomatic Representative

Following the incident, India summoned the Charge d’Affaires of the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi and lodged a strong protest over the conduct of the Pakistani naval unit.

India also directed its Charge d’Affaires in Islamabad to raise the matter with Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Ministry of External Affairs described the conduct of the Pakistani naval units as “unacceptable and unprofessional”, according to reports.

Delhi Flags 1991 Bilateral Agreement

India has also linked the incident to the April 1991 India-Pakistan agreement on advance notification of military exercises, manoeuvres and troop movements.

According to Indian sources, New Delhi considers the Pakistani vessel’s conduct to be in violation of Article 10 of the agreement.

The agreement forms part of a broader set of confidence-building measures between the two countries intended to reduce the risk of potentially dangerous encounters involving their armed forces.

Incident Took Place In International Waters

The collision reportedly occurred in international waters of the North Arabian Sea, rather than in the territorial waters of either country.

At the time of the reported incident, the Indian warship was said to be undertaking a surveillance mission. The available reports did not identify the two vessels involved or provide detailed information about the circumstances immediately before the collision.

Pakistan’s Response Yet To Emerge

India’s diplomatic protest marks the latest official development following the naval incident.

As of Wednesday, details of any formal response from Pakistan, including its account of how the collision occurred, were not available in the reports reviewed. The incident comes against the backdrop of already sensitive relations between the two neighbouring countries.

Further details about the vessels, the circumstances of the collision and any subsequent investigation are awaited.