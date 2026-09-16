Iran Plane Horror: VIDEO Shows Boeing 737 Falling Apart Mid-Air As Passengers Cry, Pray In Panic

Mashhad: Passengers aboard a Sepehran Airlines Boeing 737 in Iran were left terrified when sections of the aircraft’s cabin ceiling came loose and fell during an emergency return to Mashhad airport on Tuesday. Dramatic videos recorded inside the plane show ceiling panels hanging over passengers as the aircraft shook violently, with people screaming, ducking and gripping seatbacks in fear.

Boeing 737 Forced To Turn Back After Takeoff

The aircraft was operating a domestic flight from Mashhad to Kermanshah on September 15 when it encountered trouble shortly after takeoff. Reports said a tyre on the landing gear suffered a failure, with some accounts describing it as a burst while others reported tread separation.

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According to Iranian officials cited by The Thaiger, the aircraft took off at around 5:30 pm local time before the crew reported an emergency and decided to return to Shahid Hasheminejad International Airport in Mashhad.

The tyre problem was reportedly followed by an engine issue and severe vibrations across the aircraft. The intense shaking appears to have caused sections of the cabin ceiling lining to detach.

VIDEO Shows Ceiling Panels Hanging Over Passengers

Footage recorded inside the aircraft captured the frightening moments as the cabin shook. Large sections of the ceiling can be seen dangling above the seats, while some panels appeared to fall into the passenger area.

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The cabin lights remained on as passengers held onto seatbacks, ducked beneath the falling panels and reacted with screams and prayers. A video released by Iranian news agency Akharin Khabar showed the cabin lining coming down and parts of the aircraft's internal structure becoming exposed.

The footage has since circulated widely online, giving a glimpse of the panic inside the aircraft as it prepared to return to Mashhad.

Plane Lands Safely, No Injuries Reported

Despite the dramatic scenes inside the cabin, the Boeing 737 landed safely at Mashhad airport. All passengers and crew were evacuated, and no injuries were reported.

Passengers were subsequently transferred to another aircraft to continue their journey to Kermanshah. The affected runway was temporarily closed for inspection before being reopened, while Iran's Civil Aviation Organisation launched an investigation into the incident.

Aircraft Reportedly Nearly 30 Years Old

The aircraft involved has been identified in reports as Boeing 737-300 registration EP-FSU. Flight-tracking data identifies EP-FSU as a Boeing 737-36M operated by Sepehran Airlines.

The incident comes weeks after another Sepehran Airlines Boeing 737-500 reportedly ran off the runway at Mashhad after landing. That incident also resulted in no reported injuries.

The cause of Tuesday's incident, including the relationship between the tyre problem, reported engine trouble and cabin damage, remains under investigation.