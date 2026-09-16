Vasai-Virar Redevelopment Crisis: 80+ Projects Stalled Over FSI Violations, Homebuyers Face Uncertainty | File photo

Vasai: More than 80 redevelopment projects in the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation (VVCMC) area have reportedly been stalled due to restrictions imposed on construction permissions, leaving original residents in several buildings in a difficult situation.

According to reports, the civic administration has stopped granting Occupation Certificates (OC) and registering documents for buildings where additional Floor Space Index (FSI) was allegedly approved in violation of regulations. The restrictions have raised concerns about the future of residents and investors associated with these redevelopment projects.

More than 80 redevelopment projects approved between 2020 and 2025 are reportedly facing difficulties after the municipal corporation found that additional construction area had been sanctioned in violation of rules. As a result, the corporation has halted additional construction work in these projects and has also sent letters to the District Registrar seeking to prevent the registration of sale deeds for flats and shops in the affected projects.

The situation has also raised concerns among people who purchased homes during the redevelopment process.

Residents had reportedly vacated their original homes after developers obtained approvals from the municipal corporation, commencement certificates and registration under the state government's MahaRERA system. Many customers subsequently invested in these projects, while several projects also received loans from nationalised and cooperative banks.

The restrictions have therefore created a significant financial risk for citizens, homebuyers, investors and banks, with the amount involved reportedly running into thousands of crores of rupees.

BJP MLA Rajan Naik has raised the issue and described the situation as a matter of concern for ordinary citizens. He has sought the intervention of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Naik has demanded that a special committee be formed under senior officials of the Urban Development Department to review each redevelopment project individually and take appropriate decisions.

He has also demanded that projects facing technical deficiencies should be given an opportunity to regularise them through premium payments or TDR mechanisms. He has further sought independent action against officials, architects and developers found responsible for violations.

Meanwhile, the municipal corporation has imposed restrictions on more than 80 redevelopment projects where additional FSI was allegedly sanctioned in violation of rules. The restrictions have reportedly affected the issuance of OCs and the registration of documents.

Naik has requested that the restrictions imposed following the municipal corporation's review be stayed immediately, stating that the issue could otherwise affect a large number of residents and stakeholders.

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