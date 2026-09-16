'Ganpati Inside Train': Mumbai's Railway-Themed Bappa Wins Hearts Online; Mushak Shown As Passengers | WATCH |

Mumbai is currently painted with the devotional colours of one of its most celebrated festivals, Ganeshotsav. While several grand and massive Ganesha idols are creating a buzz online, a thoughtful and unique railway-themed Bappa from Mumbai's Malad East is winning hearts and drawing crowds. Shiv Krupa Mitra Mandal, located near Diamond Market in Malad East, imagines how Bal Ganesha and his family, including Goddess Parvati and Lord Shankar, would look if they traveled on Indian Railways, a creative and near-perfect presentation of the train's compartment.

Several videos are going viral online, showing an adorable idol of Bal Ganesha being held by Devi Parvati. On both sides, typical train seats of Indian passenger trains are shown, with Lord Shiva and Nandi seated as if the entire family is traveling by train.

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The Shiv Krupa Mitra Mandal is receiving praise online for keeping Lord Ganesha's idol simple and captivating rather than any grand elements that are being proposed recently by big pandals. The decoration made it look iconic while giving a complete long train ride feeling. It even shows several mushaks, turned into passengers inside the made-up compartment.

While a few mushaks can be seen playing board games in the train, a few are indulging in devotional singing; one of the mushaks can be seen reading a newspaper as well, which looks so realistic that the vision takes you directly inside the ride.

Netizens Reactions:

One user commented, "No drama of giant weird faces just simple pure devotion n emotions everything is beautiful."

Another user commented, "They are all going to kailash."

One user commented, "Mumbai's Lifeline and our Life saviours."