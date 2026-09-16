Mumbaicha Raja 2026: What’s The Significance Behind The ‘Korean Finger Heart’ Gesture Seen In Iconic Ganpati Idol? |

Ganeshotsav has taken over Mumbai, with devotees thronging popular pandals to catch a glimpse of the beautifully crafted Ganpati idols. Among the idols making headlines this year is Mumbaicha Raja 2026, which unveiled its first look on Sunday, September 13, ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi.

The iconic Ganpati idol of the Lalbaug Sarvajanik Utsav Mandal in Ganesh Galli is celebrating its 99th year, and its unique concept has already caught the attention of devotees and social media users.

The highlight of Mumbaicha Raja 2026 is its dramatic balancing pose. Lord Ganesha is seen standing on one leg, with the other raised, while positioned above a large pink flower. A striking blue hand emerges from beneath the flower, creating the visual illusion of supporting the entire composition.

Dressed in a traditional dhoti and adorned with elaborate jewellery, including gold necklaces and an ornate mukut, the idol carries an unmistakable grandeur. However, it is one particular hand gesture that has become a talking point online.

Is Mumbaicha Raja Making A ‘Korean Finger Heart’?

One of the idol’s hand gestures immediately reminded social media users of the finger-heart gesture popularised by Korean pop culture. The gesture, commonly associated with South Korea, is made by crossing the thumb and index finger to form a tiny heart and is widely used by K-pop stars and young people to express affection, love or appreciation.

But while the gesture may look familiar to today's generation as a Korean finger heart, the Mumbaicha Raja mandal has given it a different cultural context.

According to a post shared by the mandal on social media, the gesture is referred to as ‘Saranghae’, a Korean expression associated with saying “I love you”. The mandal also explains that a similar-looking hand position in Bharatanatyam is known as Katakamukha Mudra. And this is where the interesting cultural connection comes in.

The Bharatanatyam Meaning Behind The Gesture

In classical Indian dance, Katakamukha is one of the recognised single-hand gestures or asamyukta hastas. Traditional texts describe the mudra as being formed by bringing the index and middle fingers towards the thumb, with the remaining fingers positioned differently.

Unlike the modern Korean finger-heart, Katakamukha does not traditionally mean “I love you.” Its meanings depend on the context in which it is used.

The mudra can represent actions such as plucking flowers, holding a pearl or flower garland, drawing a bow, offering betel leaves, preparing or applying fragrant substances, speaking and gazing.

The mandal's explanation similarly highlights meanings such as offering betel leaves, preparing fragrant paste, speaking and gazing.

Therefore, while the hand gesture may instantly remind younger viewers of the viral Korean finger heart, its presence in a classical Indian dance vocabulary has a much older and broader interpretative meaning.

Managed by the Lalbaug Sarvajanik Utsav Mandal, the Ganesh Galli mandal was established in 1928 and is known for its distinctive, majestic Ganpati idols. This year's dramatic balancing concept and intriguing mudra have added another talking point to its 99th-year celebrations.