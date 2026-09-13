Ganpati Aagman 2026: Mumbaicha Raja, Tejukaya & Other Bappas Make Grand Appearances Ahead Of Ganesh Chaturthi |

With Ganesh Chaturthi just a day away, the excitement across Mumbai and neighbouring cities has reached its peak. Several much-awaited Ganpati idols have made their grand aagman or revealed their first looks, giving devotees a glimpse of the spectacular celebrations to come.

Here’s a look at some of the Bappas that have caught attention ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi 2026:

Vasaicha Gajraj: Bappa is seen seated majestically on a grand throne, flanked by two goddesses. A massive depiction of Lord Krishna in the backdrop adds to the grandeur of the setup.

Raja Tejukayacha: The iconic Tejukaya-style idol makes a striking appearance with its signature massive ears. This year, Bappa is depicted in a majestic Jyotiba avatar, making the idol particularly distinctive.

Girgaon Cha Maharaja: Known for its traditional celebrations, Girgaon Cha Maharaja has opted for an eco-friendly Ganpati idol this year. Bappa is portrayed in a beautiful Krishna avatar, blending devotion with an environmentally conscious celebration.

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GSB Seva Mandal: One of the most awaited Ganpati celebrations, GSB Seva Mandal welcomes Bappa adorned in gold, showcasing its signature opulent and traditional aesthetic.

Yogesh Bhoir & Family Bappa, Surat: This unique idol features Ganpati Bappa seated atop an eagle’s head, creating a striking and unconventional visual that stands out among this year’s celebrations.

Meanwhile, Lalbaugcha Raja had its grand first-look ceremony on September 11, giving devotees the much-awaited glimpse of this year’s Bappa. Mumbaicha Raja, another beloved Ganpati idol, is scheduled to make its grand appearance today, September 13, ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi.