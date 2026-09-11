Get Ganpati Aagman Ready: Important Things To Keep In Mind Before Welcoming Bappa Home | AI Generated Representational Image

Ganesh Chaturthi is almost here, and homes, housing societies and pandals across Mumbai are getting ready to welcome Lord Ganesha. While bringing Bappa home is an emotional and auspicious moment, a little planning beforehand can make the entire Aagman smooth and stress-free. From completing the decorations to keeping Bappa’s aasana ready, here are a few things to keep in mind before bringing the idol home.

Finish Your Decoration First

Make sure your mandap and surrounding decorations are completely ready before Bappa arrives. Once the idol is placed, moving around the space or completing pending work can become difficult. Ideally, all the decorating, cleaning, lighting and other preparations should be completed beforehand.

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Plan The Date And Time Of Aagman

Decide when you want to bring Bappa home and plan the journey accordingly. While many families bring the idol on Ganesh Chaturthi, others bring it a little earlier to complete their preparations. Coordinate with your idol maker in advance and confirm when your murti will be ready for collection.

Keep Bappa’s Aasana Ready

Clean the designated space properly and keep the aasana ready before bringing the idol home. Traditionally, families may place a clean red or orange cloth on the aasana before Bappa is seated, depending on their customs.

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Be Prepared According To Your Family Rituals

Every family follows its own traditions during Aagman. Some bring Bappa with the face covered until the appropriate ritual, while others follow different customs. Discuss the rituals beforehand and keep everything required ready so there is no last-minute confusion.

Handle The Idol With Care

Ganesh idols can have delicate features and decorations, so handle them carefully throughout the journey. If you are bringing Bappa home before Ganesh Chaturthi, keep the idol in a clean, secure and safe space until Sthapana. Also factor in traffic, crowds and possible waiting time at idol workshops, especially during busy Aagman hours.