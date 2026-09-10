'Golden Ganesha': Hyderabad Ganpati Idol Crafted With 24K Gold & 3.83 Lakh American Diamonds Makes Grand Aagman |

Hyderabad witnessed a grand Ganpati aagman on September 9 as Lee-Chee Ka Raja 2026 arrived at Begum Bazar, drawing a massive gathering of devotees. While the idol may not be towering in size, its dazzling appearance has certainly made it the centre of attention.

What sets this year’s Bappa apart is the intricate use of 24-karat gold plating and American diamonds. The idol is reportedly adorned with an astonishing 3,83,800 American diamonds, giving it a striking golden shimmer that caught the attention of devotees gathered for the grand arrival.

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The idol is a unique interpretation of Lalbaugcha Raja, inspired by Tirupati Balaji, combining the familiar grandeur of Mumbai’s iconic Ganpati idol with the traditional aesthetic associated with the deity of Tirumala.

Several videos from the aagman have surfaced online and are going viral, capturing the festive atmosphere in Begum Bazar. The visuals show a sea of devotees gathered to welcome Bappa, with the beautifully illuminated idol making its way through the celebrations amid immense excitement and devotion.

The Lee-Chee Ka Raja 2026 celebrations are being held at the Lee-Chee Ka Raja Ganeshotsav pandal in Begum Bazar. The spectacular idol was reportedly created by Leechee Pearls Jewels, a jewellery shop based in Hyderabad.

From its golden finish to the extraordinary number of American diamonds adorning it, Lee-Chee Ka Raja has offered devotees a visually stunning start to the Ganeshotsav celebrations in Hyderabad. While grandeur is often associated with larger-than-life Ganpati idols, this Bappa proves that size isn't the only thing that can make an idol spectacular—the intricate craftsmanship and devotion behind it can be equally awe-inspiring.