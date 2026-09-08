Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: Top Ganpati Songs To Add To Your Playlist For Welcoming The Lord At Your Home |

The countdown to Ganesh Chaturthi 2026 has begun, with the 10-day festival set to begin on September 14. As homes and pandals across Maharashtra gear up to welcome Lord Ganesha, what's a celebration without some energetic Ganpati music?

From timeless Marathi devotional tracks to high-energy Bollywood numbers, these songs can instantly bring the festive spirit alive. Whether you're preparing for your home Ganpati's aagman, decorating the mandap or simply looking to get into the festive mood, add these popular Ganpati songs to your playlist.

The Bappa Song

Sung by Shankar Mahadevan, The Bappa Song continues to remain a favourite among Ganesha devotees years after its release. Packed with devotional energy and powerful vocals, the track is especially suited for Ganpati Aagman celebrations and can instantly set the mood for welcoming Bappa.

Bappa Morya Re

A classic Marathi devotional favourite, Bappa Morya Re is sung by legendary singer Prahlad Shinde. Dedicated to Lord Ganesha, the song has retained its popularity among devotees and remains a go-to choice during Ganpati celebrations.

Bappa – Banjo

If you're looking for something with an instant burst of energy, Bappa from the Bollywood film Banjo is the perfect addition. Sung by Vishal Dadlani, the track features music by Vishal-Shekhar and lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya. Its infectious beats and vibrant sound make it ideal for adding a Bollywood twist to your Ganpati playlist.

Morya Re – Bedardi

Sung by Jasraj Joshi and featuring choreographer Ganesh Acharya, Morya Re – Bedardi brings together devotional emotion and a contemporary musical arrangement. The energetic track has remained a popular choice among listeners during the festive season.

Morya Morya – Uladhaal

One simply cannot talk about popular Ganpati songs without mentioning Morya Morya from the Marathi film Uladhaal. Composed and sung by the much-loved duo Ajay-Atul, the song is synonymous with Ganpati celebrations for many devotees. Its powerful beats and spirited vocals make it perfect for an energetic Aagman.

Ganpati Aale – Gharat Ganpati

The Marathi film Gharat Ganpati brought another festive favourite with Ganpati Aale. The celebratory track captures the excitement of welcoming Bappa and is a great pick for your home celebration, especially when the idol is brought in amid family, music and festivities.

Deva Shree Ganesha – Agneepath

For a song that brings together devotion and sheer musical grandeur, Deva Shree Ganesha from Agneepath is an obvious choice. Sung and composed by Ajay-Atul, the powerful track builds an atmosphere of divine energy and celebration, making it one of the most iconic Ganpati songs for any festive playlist.