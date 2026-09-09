Ganesh Chaturthi Long Weekend: From Pune To Ganpatipule And Konkan, Here’s Where Mumbaikars Can Go |

Ganesh Chaturthi 2026 is bringing a rare long weekend for Mumbaikars. With the festival falling on Monday, September 14, the weekend begins with the second Saturday on September 12, followed by Sunday, September 13, giving people a three-day break to plan a short getaway.

While Mumbai has no shortage of grand Ganpati celebrations, those who aren't celebrating the festival at home can use the long weekend to experience Bappa celebrations in a different setting. From Pune's historic Ganeshotsav to the peaceful temples of Konkan, here are some destinations worth considering.

Pune

For Mumbaikars who want to experience Ganeshotsav outside the city, Pune is perhaps the easiest option. The city is known for its historic Ganpati celebrations, with its famous mandals, traditional processions, beautifully decorated pandals and festive atmosphere.

A trip to Pune can comfortably be planned as a day trip from Mumbai, while those with more time can stay overnight and explore the city's cultural and food scene alongside the celebrations. Expect large crowds around popular Ganpati mandals, especially during the festival.

Ganpatipule

If you want to combine Ganpati darshan with a Konkan getaway, head towards Ganpatipule in Ratnagiri. The destination is home to the revered Shree Ganpatipule Temple, where Lord Ganesha is worshipped in a naturally formed idol.

The festival makes the pilgrimage particularly special, while the surrounding Konkan landscape gives you an opportunity to extend the trip beyond the temple. Beaches, greenery and coastal villages make Ganpatipule a good choice for those looking for a more peaceful festive break.

Experience A Traditional Village Ganpati In Konkan

For a more authentic and intimate Ganeshotsav experience, travel deeper into Konkan, particularly around Ratnagiri and Malvan. Instead of limiting your trip to tourist attractions, consider staying at a local homestay or visiting friends and relatives whose families have their roots in the region.

Ganpati celebrations in Konkan are known for their strong connection to family and village traditions. From bringing Bappa home and performing traditional rituals to community celebrations and homemade festive food, the experience can offer a completely different perspective on Ganeshotsav.

Take An Ashtavinayak Yatra

If the purpose of your long weekend is primarily Bappa darshan, you can dedicate it to the Ashtavinayak Yatra. The pilgrimage covers eight revered forms of Lord Ganesha at temples spread across Maharashtra, primarily in the Pune and Raigad regions.

Completing all eight temples requires careful planning, particularly during Ganesh Chaturthi. The temples are likely to attract heavy crowds during the festival, so expect longer queues and busy roads. If you're travelling with family, plan your route, accommodation and darshan timings in advance.