Meta One Subscription Bundle For Facebook, Instagram & WhatsApp Launched In India: Check Prices |

Meta has rolled out a new subscription service called Meta One, bringing paid tiers to Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Meta AI under a single umbrella. The company has said its core apps and Meta AI will remain free to use, with the paid plans positioned as an add-on for users seeking extra features, higher usage limits, and expanded AI access.

What Meta One offers?

According to the report, Meta One gives users the option to subscribe to individual apps or opt for bundled plans that combine features across Meta's platforms along with AI tools. Separate plans have also been introduced for creators and businesses who need higher-tier access to Meta's business and AI tools.

India pricing for individual app plans

The individual subscriptions are priced as follows:

Instagram Plus is available at Rs. 99 per month and adds customisation options along with features for connecting with friends. WhatsApp Plus, priced at Rs. 79 per month, includes extra themes, icons, special-effect stickers, and the ability to pin a larger number of chats. Facebook Plus, also at Rs. 99 per month, brings custom app icons and a "super hearts" feature.

Meta One Core and Premium bundles price in India

For users looking for more AI capability, Meta has introduced two bundled plans. The Core bundle, priced at Rs. 549 per month, combines the features of Instagram Plus, WhatsApp Plus and Facebook Plus with greater access to Meta AI tools, including image and video generation and Instagram's Restyle feature. The Premium bundle, at Rs. 1,950 per month, includes everything offered in Core along with higher usage limits for Meta AI and other creative tools.

Meta One plans aimed at creators and businesses

Meta has built four tiers for creators and businesses. The Essential plan starts at Rs. 639 per month and includes an enhanced profile, a verified badge, impersonation protection, and expanded access to the Meta Business Agent on WhatsApp. The Advanced plan, starting at Rs. 2,099 per month, adds scheduled Stories, the ability to include links in organic posts and Reels, exportable analytics, deeper audience insights, and additional account management tools.

At the higher end, the Expert plan starts at Rs. 6,399 per month, while the Max plan starts at Rs. 20,990 per month, both aimed at businesses and teams requiring greater feature access and higher usage of the Meta Business Agent.