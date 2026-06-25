How Did Kunal Shah Get Hired As WhatsApp's Global Chief? Meta's Chris Cox Reveals That It All Started With One Cold Email

Meta's decision to hand global leadership of WhatsApp to Kunal Shah, the Cred founder and one of India's most prominent angel investors, began not as a recruitment pitch but as an information-gathering exercise, according to a Bloomberg report.

The cold outreach

Meta Chief Product Officer Chris Cox reached out to Shah directly in the spring, seeking his advice on picking the future leader of WhatsApp. Cox had been calling entrepreneurs and investors in markets such as India, Brazil and Mexico, where WhatsApp is a dominant part of business and culture, as part of a broader effort to understand what qualities the platform's next chief should have.

Read Also Who Is Kunal Shah? The Indian Who Started Off As A Delivery Boy Will Now Lead WhatsApp Globally

According to Bloomberg, the goal of these conversations was to gather ideas about the future of the platform and identify what qualities the next WhatsApp leader should possess. Shah's responses, however, stood out immediately.

"Maybe he and I should talk about him doing it"

"He had an incredible set of answers," Cox told Bloomberg. "At the end of the call, I asked him if maybe he and I should talk about him doing it."

That single exchange set off a three-month recruitment process involving multiple trips to Meta's California headquarters and meetings with senior leadership, including CEO Mark Zuckerberg. The process included a dinner at Zuckerberg's house, during which Cox developed a keen sense that Meta would benefit from someone who lives with WhatsApp in a way that few in the US can fully appreciate.

Why India mattered?

Meta executives saw Shah's grounding in the Indian market, WhatsApp's largest by user base, as central to his appeal. Cox said understanding how people use the app in markets like India "is almost like speaking a language," adding that "there's a lot of intuition that comes with that that's hard to gather by having someone explain it to you or even learning it on a research trip."

Cox also framed the appointment as a broader cultural shift for Meta's leadership bench. "I also think about the benefit this could bring to Meta's leadership team to have an Indian entrepreneur sitting in such an important role," he said. "That has value above and beyond what it could be for WhatsApp." Zuckerberg, for his part, pointed to Shah's 'builder mentality' as a quality that worked in his favour.

The CRED deal attached to the appointment

As part of Shah's move to WhatsApp, Meta invested $900 million into CRED, taking a roughly 20 percent stake in the fintech company, which is now valued at $4.5 billion post-money, though the business has yet to turn an annual profit in its eight years of operation.

An outlier in Meta's leadership culture

Shah's appointment marks a departure from Meta's usual approach to filling top product roles. Meta and Zuckerberg have historically promoted product leaders from within the company, tapping longtime veterans who understand its mission and have earned Zuckerberg's trust; the leaders of Facebook, Instagram and Meta's hardware division are all long-serving executives, making Shah an outlier as an external hire with no prior Meta experience.

He takes over from Will Cathcart, who led WhatsApp since 2019 and grew it from 1.5 billion to over 3 billion users; Cathcart is staying on at Meta to work on new AI-powered consumer products.