FPJ Quick Take At 5 PM: 'Imran Khan To Challenge Leave India Notice, 28 Killed In Pakistan School Roof Collapse'; Your Daily Evening Guide To News Headlines

Stay informed without the overload. Every evening, we bring you the day's biggest developments in one fast, balanced digest. No fluff, no sensationalism. Just straightforward reporting to help you understand the news behind the headlines and stay ahead with The Free Press Journal’s essential daily evening guide:



1. Pakistan School Roof Collapse: Death Toll Rises To 28 In Peshawar, Rescue Teams Search Rubble For Trapped Children | Video

At least 27 students and a teacher were killed after a school roof collapsed during classes in Peshawar, north-west Pakistan. Rescue teams searched for children trapped under the debris, while at least 20 injured students were hospitalised. Authorities ordered an investigation into the collapse. (Read more...)

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2. Imran Khan To Challenge Mumbai Police Notice Asking Him To Leave India By October 28

Actor Imran Khan, a 43-year-old US citizen and OCI cardholder, plans to challenge a Mumbai police notice directing him to leave India by October 28. Detained during a protest on October 10, he will argue that OCI cardholders are not barred from demonstrations under the Immigration and Foreigners Act or its rules. (Read more...)

3. India Condemns Alleged Mass Shooting Plot Targeting Hindu Temple In US, Expresses Concern Over 'Anti-India Hate'

India expressed concern over an alleged mass shooting plot targeting a Hindu temple in Aurora, Illinois. The External Affairs Ministry condemned reported anti-Hindu and racist threats after US authorities arrested 19-year-old Alexandros Paporakis. India urged a thorough investigation, accountability and stronger measures to protect people of Indian origin from hate-motivated violence. (Read more...)

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4. Boxer Store CCTV Video: Former Employee Guns Down 3 Women Colleagues At Point-Blank Range

A horrific incident led to terror in KwaZulu-Natal after a former employee of Boxer Superstore allegedly opened fire inside the store, which left three female managers dead and triggered an intensive manhunt for the gunman. The CCTV footage and video that surfaced on social media show the former employee, who was dressed in black, approaching the women before firing at close range. (Read more...)

5. Imran Khan Was Offered ₹15 Lakh To Post Against Government? Here's The Truth Behind Viral Instagram Story Screenshot

A purported Instagram story claiming actor Imran Khan rejected Rs. 15 lakh to post against the Modi government went viral on X. The screenshot claimed he chose to attend a protest without payment. However, a review of his Instagram profile found no such story. Social media users alleged the screenshot was fake and possibly generated using AI. (Read more...)

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6. Video: Over A Dozen Vehicles Damaged As Scaffolding From Under-Construction Building Collapses In Noida; No Casualties Reported

The incident reportedly occurred at Ithum Heights after strong winds swept through the area, causing the building's shuttering to fall onto vehicles parked at the premises of Graph City India Private Limited, a neighbouring company. (Read more...)

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7. PM Narendra Modi Meets Indian Contingent After Asian Games 2026, Congratulates Athletes On 85-Medal Haul

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the Indian contingent following its participation in the Asian Games 2026, recognising the athletes' performances at the continental sporting event held in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan. India finished fourth in the overall medal standings, winning 85 medals, including 21 gold, 27 silver and 37 bronze. (Read more...)

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8. Rubio To Meet Mukesh Ambani In Gujarat, US Strengthens Reliance Ties Amid Elon Musk's Criticism

US Secretary Marco Rubio is set to meet Mukesh Ambani in Gujarat as Washington deepens energy ties with Reliance despite Elon Musk's criticism over Starlink competition in India. (Read more...)

9. India–Czech Forum Sees Three MoUs, Over 30 Czech Firms Explore Business Partnerships

India and Czechia exchange three MoUs at Mumbai business forum, with 30+ Czech companies exploring manufacturing, aerospace, research and technology partnerships with Indian firms. (Read more...)

10. ‘Kitne Ache Se Handle Kiya’: Prince Narula Praises Kanika Mann As She Asks Nakul Dhull To Apologise To Gullu Post Bigg Boss 20 Clash

Prince Narula praised Kanika Mann for handling Nakul Dhull calmly after he clashed with Gullu in Bigg Boss 20. Prince and Elvish Yadav’s reactions reignited their old rivalry, with references to their past Goa and Gurugram controversies. (Read more...)