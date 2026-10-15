Boxer Store CCTV Video: Former Employee Guns Down 3 Women Colleagues At Point-Blank Range | x

A shocking incident involving a former employee allegedly shooting three women colleagues at point-blank range inside a store has drawn attention after CCTV footage of the incident surfaced online. ESHOWE - Discount retailer Boxer has confirmed the deadly shooting of three of its employees at its Eshowe store in KwaZulu-Natal on October 10, 2026. CCTV footage of the incident has since circulated widely on social media, which captures the horrifying moments when the accused opened fire on the women, leaving them critically injured or dead.

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3 employees gunned down at Eshowe

A horrific incident led to terror in KwaZulu-Natal after a former employee of Boxer Superstore allegedly opened fire inside the store, which left three female managers dead and triggered an intensive manhunt for the gunman.

The CCTV footage and video that surfaced on social media show the former employee, who was dressed in black, approaching the women before firing at close range in the room. He fired multiple shots at the women at very close range and continued to shoot them multiple times, emptying his firearm. All three died at the scene before the suspect fled.

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Gunman allegedly reloads and fires again

After the victims fell to the floor, the gunman allegedly reloaded his weapon by taking out another magazine, reloading his weapon and firing additional shots at the women before fleeing the scene.

The disturbing visuals have sparked concern over workplace safety and the growing threat of violence stemming from personal or professional disputes.

KwaZulu-Natal police launch manhunt for suspect

KwaZulu-Natal police have launched a manhunt for the suspect accused of killing three female Boxer employees. According to reports, the suspect (former employee) had gone to the shop for his internal disciplinary hearing. Authorities are examining the footage as part of the investigation to establish the sequence of events and gather evidence against the accused.

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Concerns over workplace safety

The incident has once again raised questions about the safety of employees at commercial establishments and the need for effective measures to prevent workplace violence. Such attacks can have devastating consequences for victims, their families and the wider community.

Boxer stated that it is collaborating closely with the South African Police Service (SAPS) and appropriate authorities, providing its complete support and help for the ongoing investigation. The company did not provide any additional information regarding the situation connected to the event in its statement.

Further details regarding the shooting, and the action taken against the accused are awaited.