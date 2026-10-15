Who Is Mahrah Al Nahyan? Abu Dhabi Princess Sentenced After Being Found Passed Out On London Street After Drug Overdose

Who Is Mahra Al Nahyan? Abu Dhabi Princess Sentenced After Being Found Passed Out On London Street After Drug Overdose |

A member of Abu Dhabi's royal family has come under scrutiny after being found unconscious on a London street while a barefoot toddler played nearby, close to a busy road. Mahrah Al Nahyan, 32, who is associated with the ruling Al Nahyan family through marriage, has admitted to a charge of child neglect following the incident in June 2026. She has since been sentenced to a two-year community order with a rehabilitation requirement and fined £6,114.

According to reports of the court proceedings, Al Nahyan was found slumped against railings in west London on June 13, alongside an unconscious man. A three-year-old child was reportedly playing barefoot nearby, dangerously close to traffic. Passers-by stepped in to look after the child and alerted the authorities.

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The court heard that Al Nahyan had used cocaine in the days leading up to the incident. Although drug paraphernalia was reportedly found among her belongings, no illegal substances were discovered at the scene. Reports also stated that she remained unresponsive for around 30 minutes and behaved erratically after regaining consciousness.

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Who Is Mahrah Al Nahyan?

Mahrah Al Nahyan, 32, is reported to be a member of Abu Dhabi's ruling royal family through marriage. According to media reports, she receives a monthly allowance of £8,000.

Her name came into wider public attention following the London incident and the subsequent court proceedings, which focused on the circumstances in which the child had been left without adequate supervision.

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During the proceedings, her defence lawyer, Stephen Vullo KC, said that Al Nahyan had not taken drugs on the day she was found. He argued that she was exhausted after using cocaine in the preceding days.

What Sentence Did She Receive?

Al Nahyan was handed a two-year community order that includes a rehabilitation requirement. She was also fined £5,000 and ordered to pay £1,000 in prosecution costs, bringing the total to £6,000; other reports have put the total financial penalty at £6,114.