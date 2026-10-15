Imran Khan Was Offered ₹15 Lakh To Post Against Government? Here's The Truth Behind Viral Instagram Story Screenshot

Imran Khan Was Offered ₹15 Lakh To Post Against Government? | X (Twitter)

Actor and Aamir Khan's nephew Imran Khan attended a protest in Mumbai on October 10, 2026, demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation. He was detained by the Mumbai police but was later released. Imran, who holds US citizenship, was sent a notice by Mumbai police on Thursday to leave India by October 28, 2026. On Wednesday, a tweet went viral on X claiming that Imran, on his Instagram story, shared that he was offered Rs. 15 lakh to post against the 'Modi government'.

The alleged post read, "I was offered 15 lakh INR to post against modi government so ofcourse I denied it and said I will go to protest for free." We went to Imran's Instagram profile and checked that he hasn't shared any such story, and even netizens guessed that it is a fake, AI-generated screenshot.

Imra khan was offered 15 Lakh to hate on modi but he decided to do it for free. Warra chad 💀💀 https://t.co/zeBBXjGvAj — daksh. (@mythicbxrnn) October 14, 2026

Netizens react to Imran Khan's alleged Insta story

Reacting to the tweet, a netizen tweeted, "Again fake screenshot, just BJP supporters thing.. Everyday one new fake screenshot of a celebrity (sic)." Another X user wrote, "Fake news itna fast spread karne try karte jaise ki its 2005 (sic)."

Meanwhile, an X user, who thought that it was a real post by Imran, tweeted, "Important question to ask where is thi 15 lakhs coming from? And why is a foreign national being asked to interfere in India? No other country in this world would allow it, why India then?? (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Abhijeet Dipke on Imran Khan's notice

While no Bollywood celebrity has reacted to the notice that Imran received, CJP founder took to X to react to it. He tweeted, "Mary Millben, an American, can speak in favour of the BJP. But Imran, an OCI cardholder, can’t say anything against the BJP (sic)."

Meanwhile, Imran has not yet reacted to it.