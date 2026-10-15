PM Narendra Modi Meets Indian Men's And Women's Cricket Teams After Securing Back-To-Back Gold Medals

PM Narendra Modi Meets Indian Men's And Women's Cricket Teams | Narendra Modi/YouTube

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met India's gold medal-winning men's and women's cricket teams from the Asian Games 2026 on Thursday, October 15, celebrating their memorable campaigns in Japan. The meeting came a day after the Indian men's cricket team suffered a 24-run defeat against the West Indies in the fourth T20 International, leaving the five-match series level at 2-2 ahead of the decisive fifth encounter.

India enjoyed a memorable outing in the cricket competitions at the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, with both the men's and women's teams clinching gold medals. The men's team defeated arch-rivals Pakistan by 19 runs in the final to secure their second consecutive Asian Games gold in the discipline. India posted 211/6 in 20 overs before restricting Pakistan to 192/6, sealing a memorable victory over their traditional rivals.

Narendra Modi/YouTube

PM Narendra Modi Meets Indian Men's And Women's Cricket Teams

The Indian women's team also delivered a commanding performance in the final, defeating Sri Lanka by 147 runs to claim the gold medal. The victory completed a remarkable double for Indian cricket at the continental event, with both teams finishing at the top of the podium. India finished fourth in the overall medal standings at the Games with 85 medals, including 21 golds.

The meeting with Modi recognised the achievements of the two cricket teams and celebrated their success on the international stage. The Asian Games triumphs marked a significant moment for Indian cricket, with the men's and women's teams both overcoming their opponents in the respective finals to bring home gold medals for the country.

However, the meeting came amid contrasting fortunes for the Indian men's cricket team in the ongoing T20I series against the West Indies. In the fourth T20I in Hyderabad on Wednesday, West Indies captain Shai Hope struck an unbeaten 102 off 50 balls to help his side post 247/3. India fought back during the chase, with Sanju Samson scoring 56, but Keemo Paul's five-wicket haul proved decisive as the hosts were restricted to 223, handing the visitors a 24-run victory.