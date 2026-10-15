PM Narendra Modi Meets Indian Contingent After Asian Games 2026, Congratulates Athletes On 85-Medal Haul

PM Narendra Modi Meets Indian Contingent After Asian Games 2026 | Narendra Modi/YouTube

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the Indian contingent following its participation in the Asian Games 2026, recognising the athletes' performances at the continental sporting event held in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan. India finished fourth in the overall medal standings, winning 85 medals, including 21 gold, 27 silver and 37 bronze.

The interaction brought together athletes, coaches, support staff and sports officials to acknowledge India's achievements across several disciplines. The Indian contingent's performance included historic milestones in archery, hockey, shooting, weightlifting and wrestling, alongside maiden Asian Games medals in soft tennis and mixed martial arts.

Narendra Modi/YouTube

PM Narendra Modi Meets Indian Contingent After Asian Games 2026

India's men's and women's hockey teams both clinched gold medals, while the country also secured its first-ever gold in the women's trap event. The Indian athletes also registered significant achievements in recurve archery and ended long medal droughts in weightlifting and Greco-Roman wrestling.

The meeting followed India's fourth-place finish at the Games, marking its second consecutive appearance among the top five nations. The contingent's 85-medal tally included several memorable performances that highlighted India's presence across a wide range of sporting disciplines.

Modi had earlier congratulated the athletes for representing the country with determination, passion and sporting spirit. He also expressed hope that their performances would inspire future generations and contribute to strengthening sports at the grassroots level.