FPJ Exclusive | Once Called 'Bechari', Now An Indian Sporting Star: Archer Sheetal Devi Opens Up On Her Inspiring Journey Ahead Of Asian Para Games 2026

Sheetal Devi/Instagram

Indian para archer Sheetal Devi has learnt to turn challenges into opportunities, carving out a remarkable journey through determination, self-belief and an unwavering desire to achieve her dreams. Born in Loidhar, a small village in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, Sheetal has risen to become one of India's most inspiring sporting figures, winning medals at the Asian Para Games, earning the Arjuna Award and becoming a Paralympic medallist at a young age.

Ahead of the Asian Para Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, Sheetal spoke to The Free Press Journal about her childhood, her family's support, her introduction to archery and her expectations from the upcoming competition.

Excerpt...

1. You were born in a small village in Jammu and Kashmir and have overcome challenges that many people cannot even imagine. What are some of your earliest memories growing up in Loidhar, and how did those experiences shape who you are today?

I grew up in Loidhar, a small village in Kishtwar, surrounded by mountains. My childhood was quite simple, and ever since I was little, I have always tried to do things on my own. Whether it was writing with my feet, climbing trees, or eating with a spoon, I learnt to find my own ways of doing things.

I used to run around the mountains, and much later, during a medical assessment in Bengaluru, I was told that this had helped strengthen my core. Something I had always considered a normal part of my daily life had actually made me stronger in ways I hadn't realised.

I think that mindset has stayed with me. If I want to do something, I always try to find a way to make it happen. Even today, I don't give up easily on something I truly want.

2. Looking back, what role did your family play in helping you develop confidence and independence from a young age?

My family has always supported me. They never made me feel that I was any less than anyone else, and they never stopped me from trying new things.

When I got the opportunity to take up sports, there was some uncertainty amongst some people. My parents wondered how they would support me through this journey. But there were already people who believed in giving me a chance and stood by my side.

And that's when my parents told me, “If you want to do it, then do it. Don't let what others say bother you.” That meant a lot to me. They never let other people's doubts become my doubts, and their support gave me the confidence to follow my own path.

3. You were born with phocomelia and learned to adapt to everyday life in unique ways. At what point did you begin to see your condition not as a limitation, but as a part of your strength?

Since childhood, I have learnt to do things using my feet, so for me, that was simply a normal part of life. I never really spent much time thinking about what I couldn't do. But as I grew older, people would sometimes call me “bechari,” and honestly, that used to hurt.

Things began to change after a medical treatment in Bengaluru that didn’t go as expected. I was disappointed and hurt, but around that time, someone encouraged me to consider sports and, more importantly, stood by me and supported me. During that period, an assessment also highlighted that I had a strong core, and I was encouraged to try sports. That was the beginning of a new journey for me.

When I started archery, I realised that I could use my feet to do something entirely new, and I genuinely fell in love with the archery. It changed the way I looked at myself. I began to understand that I didn't have to do things the way everyone else did. I could find my own way, and that was enough. I learnt to accept myself and love myself for who I am.

4. Winning gold medals at the Asian Para Games, earning an Arjuna Award, and becoming a Paralympic medalist at such a young age are remarkable achievements. Which accomplishment means the most to you personally, and why?

Honestly, it is difficult to choose just one because every achievement is special to me. Each medal and award is also a reminder to thank God and trust His plan for me. I believe that whatever I have achieved so far is because of His blessings, the hard work I have put in, and the people who have supported me along the way.

5. What are your expectations from the upcoming Asian Para Games?

I have given my 100% in training and have been working consistently, with very few breaks. Now, I want to take all that hard work onto the field and give my best. Of course, I want to win medals for India. But my focus is on staying calm, trusting my preparation, and giving my best with every shot.

6. Any message for the Indian fans who would be cheering you for the Asian Para Games?

Thank you so much for all the love and support. It feels incredibly special to know that so many people are cheering for us. I would request all of you to send your love and wishes to every single athlete representing India at the Asian Para Games. Your encouragement means the world to us and gives us so much strength and joy. We will give our very best and do everything we can to make our country proud.

As Sheetal Devi prepares to represent India at the Asian Para Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, her journey stands as a powerful reminder that determination and self-belief can overcome even the toughest challenges.