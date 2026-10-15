Video: Over A Dozen Vehicles Damaged As Scaffolding From Under-Construction Building Collapses In Noida; No Casualties Reported

Several vehicles were damaged after scaffolding from an under-construction building collapsed onto a neighbouring company's parking area in Noida's Sector 62 on Thursday. Fortunately, no casualties were reported in the incident.

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The incident reportedly occurred at Ithum Heights after strong winds swept through the area, causing the building's shuttering to fall onto vehicles parked at the premises of Graph City India Private Limited, a neighbouring company. As many as 14 vehicles were damaged in the incident.

A video of the incident has surfaced on social media, showing scaffolding lying across more than a dozen parked vehicles. The collapse triggered panic and confusion among people present at the premises, with a crowd gathering at the spot soon after the incident.

Following the incident, police from Sector 58 police station reached the location and inspected the site. The police are investigating the circumstances that led to the collapse, while an assessment of the damage caused to the vehicles is underway. No injuries or loss of life have been reported so far.