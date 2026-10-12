Noida Rains: Car Occupants Break Window To Escape As Renault Duster Gets Trapped In 5-Ft-Deep Water | Video | X @Sandeep01814044

Occupants of a Renault Duster car were forced to break a window to escape after their vehicle got trapped in nearly five feet of water in a waterlogged underpass near Sector 95 in Noida amid heavy rainfall on Monday, October 12.

A video circulating on social media shows police personnel joining hands to pull the stranded vehicle out of the water. With the help of another vehicle, they are seen dragging a rope attached to the car to move it out of the flooded underpass.

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According to the police, information was received through Dial-112 at Phase-1 police station on October 12 that a Renault Duster had become trapped in the waterlogged underpass due to heavy water accumulation.

Following the alert, Dial-112 personnel, the Fire Services Unit and local police immediately reached the spot and safely rescued the vehicle and its occupants from the water.

Further necessary action is underway, police said.