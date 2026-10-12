Horror In Noida: Unmuzzled Pet Dog Brutally Attacks Woman, Kills Her Pet |

A disturbing incident has taken place in Noida, and it has also raised fresh concerns about pet safety and responsible dog ownership after an unmuzzled pet dog attacked a woman and her pet during a morning walk. The incident took place in Grand Omaxe Society, Sector-93B. Unfortunately, the dog died during treatment due to severe scratching. The incident, captured on the society's CCTV cameras, shows that the unmuzzled dog attacked the pug's owner, causing her to fall to the ground. A complaint has been filed with the AOA and police. No action has been taken against the owner yet.

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Dog attacks a woman and kills her pet

A horrific incident has taken place in Noida Sector 93. The incident, which occurred in Grand Omaxe Society, was recorded on a CCTV camera, which shows residents walking their dogs in the society in the morning when the attack occurred. The powerful-breed dog attacked the pug's owner, knocking her to the ground. It then caught the pug in its jaws and continued attacking it. People present at the time of the incident tried to rescue the pug, but the dog mauled it severely, and it ultimately led to its death.

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The sudden assault left the woman struggling to protect her pet as the situation turned violent. The attacking dog allegedly mauled the smaller animal, resulting in its death.

The incident has sparked concerns among pet owners, particularly those who regularly take their animals for walks in residential neighbourhoods and shared public areas. Such spaces are frequently used by residents, children and elderly people, making proper control of pets essential.

Written complaint submitted, police action awaited

Incidents involving dog attacks often raise questions about the responsibilities of pet owners, including the use of leashes, muzzles where necessary, and appropriate supervision in public spaces. While dogs can be loving companions, owners must take reasonable precautions to prevent situations that could put other animals or people at risk. Following the attack, the pug's owner called the police emergency helpline, Dial 112, and submitted a written complaint at the police station. Police action in connection with the complaint is now awaited.