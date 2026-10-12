Abhijeet Dipke Questions Delhi Police Over Denial Of Phone Access After Grandmother’s Death, Alleges Video Was Edited |

Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke alleged that Delhi Police denied him access to his phone and lawyers despite informing him of his grandmother’s death. His response came after police released a video showing him declining an offer to return home.

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Sunday (October 11) questioned Delhi Police over its handling of his grandmother’s death while he was in custody, alleging that officers denied him access to his phone and lawyers despite offering to help him return home.

His remarks came after Delhi Police released a video showing him declining an offer to return home following the news of his grandmother’s death.

Dipke Alleges Police Denied Access To Phone And Lawyers

In a post on X, Dipke claimed that he had requested his phone for a few minutes to retrieve the contact number of his cousin, who lived with his grandmother, but the police refused.

“I had requested to let me speak to my cousin who lives with my grandmother. Asked for my phone just for a couple of minutes so I could at least take out the number of my cousin,” he wrote.

“Why didn’t Delhi Police let me use my phone? I had also asked for a call with a lawyer, which was again denied.”

Dipke also questioned why officers wanted him to contact his parents at 3:30 am to inform them about his arrest, particularly when his father had just lost his mother.

“At 3:30 in the morning, Delhi Police asks me to call my father and inform him that tomorrow I’ll be going in jail for a long time. The same father who has just lost his mother. How much more trauma did you want to put my family through after we already lost my grandmother?”

“What was the purpose of trying to call my parents at f-ing 3:30 in the morning? You wanted to torment them?” he added.

Police Insisted On Signing Arrest Papers, Claims Dipke

In another post, Dipke criticised Delhi Police for what he described as an attempt to take the moral high ground by publicising its offer to help him return home.

He alleged that officers approached him at 3:30 am with arrest papers and insisted that he sign them despite knowing about his grandmother’s death.

“The same Delhi Police which is now taking the moral high ground for informing me about my grandmother’s demise and offering me a ride home came to me at 3:30 in the morning with arrest papers, demanding that I sign them.

“Where did all that humanity go at 3:30 am? Despite knowing that I had just lost my grandmother, they still insisted that I sign the arrest papers. I refused until I was allowed to speak to my lawyers,” he added.

Dipke Accuses Police Of Deleting Portion Of Video

Dipke further alleged that Delhi Police had removed a portion of the video in which he requested access to his phone to contact his cousin and sought permission to speak to his lawyers.

“Why did you delete the part where I was asking for my phone so I could retrieve my cousin’s number? And where I was asking to let me speak to my lawyers?”

Delhi Police Says Dipke Declined Offer To Return Home

Earlier on Sunday, Delhi Police released a video showing Dipke declining assistance to return home after officers informed him about his grandmother’s death.

According to police, officers offered him help with travel arrangements and phone calls and repeatedly asked whether he wanted to speak to his parents, but he declined.

“As soon as the Delhi Police received information about the passing away of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) Founder Abhijeet Dipke's grandmother, officers approached him to convey this sad news and offered all possible assistance. They sensitively asked if he needed help with flights, phone calls, or anything else. They repeatedly asked if he wished to speak to his parents, but he declined,” DCP Neha Yadav said.