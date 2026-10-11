'We Will Hit The Streets Again': CJP's Abhijeet Dipke Vows To Continue Protests After Release From Detention | File pic

New Delhi [India], October 11 (ANI): Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) activist Abhijeet Dipke on Sunday reiterated his commitment to continuing public demonstrations, firmly asserting that personal tragedy and political pressure will not deter his movement.

In a post on X, Dipke said the activists would return to the streets, signalling that the protest would continue.

“Haven’t signed any bond that says we won’t protest. We will hit the streets again,” said Dipke.

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The activist’s resolute stance comes during a period of personal mourning for the family. Abhijeet Dipke’s paternal grandmother, Savitribai Shankarrao Dipke, passed away at the age of 85.

Earlier in the day, attacking the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Dipke claimed that October 10 would go down as “the beginning of the end of this dictatorship”, a day after CJP-led protests at Jantar Mantar demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

In his post, Dipke said, “The CJP will neither back down nor be intimidated.”

Dipke also said he was heading back to his village to be with his family after news of his grandmother's demise reached him.

Dipke’s grandmother passed away in Santuk Pimpri village, located in Maharashtra’s Hingoli district. She had been unwell over the past few days due to prolonged illness and age-related ailments.

Meanwhile, the CJP held a press conference in Delhi today, following the release of key members of the group from detention in the national capital.

CJP leaders Abhijeet Dipke, Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das were released after being produced before the Executive Magistrate at Delhi Cantt Police Station, according to CJP Legal Affairs Head Ratna Singh.CJP Legal Affairs Head Ratna Singh took to X to state that the release was granted subject to an undertaking to maintain public order.

"Condition - no breach of peace for one year," she posted on X.

An Executive Magistrate court has released CJP activists Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, according to Ratna Singh, CJP's legal affairs head. The three were produced before the Executive Magistrate at Delhi Cantt Police Station following their preventive arrest.

Delhi witnessed heightened security, mass detentions and a political confrontation throughout the day on Saturday as the CJP-led protest at Jantar Mantar, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, was met with a heavy police deployment.

Around 1,000 people were detained in the national capital, including prominent Opposition leaders such as Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, CPI(M) leader Pinarayi Vijayan, and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)