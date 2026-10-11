 Was CJP's Ajinkya Shinde Arvind Kejriwal's Driver? Grok Responds
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Was CJP's Ajinkya Shinde Arvind Kejriwal's Driver? Grok Responds

Amid the Cockroach Janta Party’s protests demanding CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation, Jagran News senior deputy news editor Pranav Sirohi asked Grok whether CJP leader Ajinkya Shinde was Arvind Kejriwal’s driver. Grok said there was no reliable evidence to support the claim, clarifying that a photograph showing Shinde in a car’s driver seat did not establish that he had worked as Kejriwal’s driver.

Aayush ShrivastavUpdated: Sunday, October 11, 2026, 05:10 PM IST
Was CJP's Ajinkya Shinde Arvind Kejriwal's Driver? Grok Responds
Was CJP's Ajinkya Shinde Arvind Kejriwal's Driver? Grok Responds | File Pic.

In light of the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) ongoing protests in New Delhi demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, Jagran News senior deputy news editor Pranav Sirohi turned to AI chatbot Grok with a question about CJP leader Ajinkya Shinde’s alleged association with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal.

In a post on X, Sirohi tagged Grok and asked, “Dear @grok Was this Arvind Ji Kejriwal's vehicle driver?” The post featured a video shared by Shinde announcing a fresh protest at Jantar Mantar on Sunday, October 11, at 10 am.

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Responding to the query, Grok said there was no reliable evidence to establish that Shinde had worked as Kejriwal’s professional driver. According to the chatbot, Shinde is a computer engineer and IT professional who has held organisational positions in the AAP, including roles in Maharashtra and Goa. He is currently the CJP’s national organisation in-charge, Grok added.

The chatbot also noted that Shinde appeared alongside Kejriwal in a photograph while seated in the driver’s seat of a car. However, it clarified that the photograph did not establish that he had served as Kejriwal’s driver, adding that the claim was circulating on social media.

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